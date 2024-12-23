Elevate Reformer Pilates studio set to transform wellness in Horsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham is about to welcome an exciting new addition to its wellness scene!

Elevate Reformer Pilates, a state-of-the-art studio designed to redefine the Pilates experience, is set to open its doors this January.

Founded by Cheryl Probin, a Horsham local with deep roots in the community, Elevate promises to bring expert-led classes and a fresh approach to fitness, recovery, and overall well-being.

A Local Visionary with a Passion for Wellness

Elevate Reformer Pilates

Cheryl Probin, born and raised in Horsham, is a well-known figure in the town’s health and wellness community.

As the founder of Horsham Sports Injury Clinic, Cheryl has spent years helping residents and athletes achieve their best physical health. Her expertise in musculoskeletal care, coupled with her passion for Pilates, inspired her to create Elevate Reformer Pilates—a space where fitness meets expert care.

“I wanted to build something truly special for Horsham,” Cheryl explains. “Elevate is a place where people of all ages and abilities can experience the incredible benefits of Reformer Pilates in a supportive and welcoming environment.”

Reformer Pilates: Fitness Redefined

Cheryl at Elevate Reformer Pilates Studio

Reformer Pilates has become one of the most sought-after fitness trends, offering a unique combination of low-impact exercises that strengthen, lengthen, and tone the body. Elevate stands out by providing classes for everyone—from complete beginners to advanced practitioners—and catering to diverse needs such as athletic performance, injury recovery, and pre- and postnatal fitness.

A Boutique Studio with Community at Its Heart

Located in the heart of Horsham with free parking, the studio boasts a calming and boutique-style setting designed to help clients focus on their wellness goals. Cheryl and her expert team bring their clinical knowledge to every class, ensuring each session is safe, effective, and enjoyable. Elevate also offers private sessions and small group classes to ensure personalised attention.

Special Opening Offer - Use code - HALFPRICEJAN

To celebrate its launch, Elevate Reformer Pilates is offering half-price classes throughout January, inviting everyone to come and experience the transformative power of Reformer Pilates.

Join the Movement

Whether you’re looking to improve your fitness, recover from an injury, or simply try something new, Elevate Reformer Pilates is the perfect place to start.

“We’re so excited to welcome the Horsham community into the studio,” Cheryl adds. “This is more than just a fitness studio; it’s a space for people to connect, grow, and thrive.”

To learn more or book your first class, visit the website or follow Elevate Reformer Pilates on social media for updates. Let’s move, strengthen, and Elevate together!