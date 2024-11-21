Eleven years of Glow Wild at Wakehurst: A Festive celebration of trees through art and light at Kew’s wild botanic garden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakehurst, the wild botanic garden of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, is celebrating its iconic Glow Wild lights trail for the 11th year.

This award-wining lantern trail running from November 28 – January 1, 2025, will transform Wakehurst’s biodiverse landscape into an illuminated wonderland featuring over 1,000 handcrafted lanterns and bespoke installations that honour the beauty and significance of trees from around the globe.

This year’s Glow Wild trail will immerse visitors in breathtaking scenes inspired by Wakehurst’s extraordinary botanic landscape, which serves as both muse and material for the nine participating international artists and local artisans.

These creators have crafted site-specific installations that traverse the intricate beauty of trees, from life in the canopy to the complex network of roots below ground.

Glow Wild has been inspired by the enchanting world of trees, and visitors will be taken on an immersive journey through art, light and sound to explore the beauty and wonder of trees.

Reflecting on the creative possibilities of this unique environment, returning artist Michelle Dufar notes, “Over the past 10 years, I have found Wakehurst to be a consistently nurturing and symbiotic environment that fosters creative growth. The diversity of the landscape offers vast potential for artistic installation.

”Key highlights of the 2024 trail include intricate woven tree structures, art that takes you inside the canopy and uncovers the mycelium network, an illuminated pathway of leaf chandeliers, and festive projection display on the facade of the Elizabethan Mansion, newly revealed after roof repairs.

"A giant owl puppet, the mythical wood dragon, and serene reflections by the lakeside further bring Wakehurst to life after dark. In the words of artist Kerith Ogden, “Wakehurst is a place of inspiration for creative thinking. With the range of natural materials we have incorporated into our works, we have crafted an experience that resonates with both purpose and emotional depth.”

In a commitment to inclusivity, Wakehurst offers Quiet and Relaxed Sessions tailored for visitors with sensory sensitivities and other special requirements. Additionally, children under four can attend free of charge, and flexible ticketing allows visitors to reschedule their attendance up to one week in advance. For those seeking an exclusive evening experience, select late-night sessions will be reserved for adults only.