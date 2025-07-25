Eligible residents able to seek health checks in Wealden

One You East Sussex with the support of Wealden District Council is delivering a further phase of the NHS health check roadshow.

Following the success of the spring roadshow, One You East Sussex will again be using its community outreach campervan, COLIN, to provide pre-bookable NHS health check appointments and free health advice in Wealden.

NHS health check must be booked in advance. Spaces are limited and unlikely to be available on the day. To make an appointment email [email protected] or call 01323 404600.

Health checks take between 30-40 minutes, and results will be discussed with residents on the day. Residents need the following criteria to be eligible for an NHS health check:

Aged between 40-74.

Are not currently prescribed blood pressure or cholesterol medications.

Do not suffer from Diabetes OR Heart/Circulatory/Kidney conditions or previously suffered from any cardiovascular events.

Be an East Sussex resident.

Have not previously had an NHS health check in the last five years.

There are nine dates available at the following locations:

Station Road East Car Park, Heathfield, – 10 September, 26 September, and 8 October

Luxford Car Park, Civic Approach, Uckfield – 17 September and 3 October

Croft Road Car Park, Crowborough – 12 September and 24 September

Vicarage Lane Car Park, Hailsham – 19 September and 1 October

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management, said, “Wealden District Council is pleased to continually support this important service to people in the heart of their communities. One You East Sussex provides a fantastic and free holistic service for the residents of Wealden.

“It provides support that can enable people to make simple lifestyle changes that can lead to a longer, healthier, and happier life. The service can help residents lose weight, be smoke free, be more active, eat well, drink less and deliver free health MOTs.”

Hattie Deacon, NHS health checks lead, One You East Sussex, said, “The Wealden Roadshow has been a huge success over the past couple of years. Each session has consistently booked up very quickly, reflecting the demand across all the communities in Wealden. Feedback from attendees has been positive, with many expressing gratitude for having access to such an important health service right on their doorstep. The convenient, accessible locations and the warm, welcoming environment have helped break down barriers to healthcare and encouraged more people to take proactive steps in looking after their health.”