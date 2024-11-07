Elivia Homes breaks ground on sustainable housing development in Buxted

Elivia Homes has commenced construction on a new 1.6-acre residential development on the outskirts of Buxted, East Sussex.

Set on the edge of the charming village, the site will feature nine bespoke homes, including six private properties, three of which are chalet bungalows, and three affordable homes designated for shared ownership.

With a commitment to sustainable building practices, all homes will be timber-framed, with materials sourced responsibly and local suppliers prioritised where appropriate. The key features include:

Air Source Heat Pumps, Solar PV and EV Charging Points for all homes.

Timber-framed construction to promote eco-efficiency and quality.

30% On-Site Affordable Housing to meet local needs.

The Limes construction starts

The development, called ‘The Limes’, is ideally located near Buxted, a village offering a range of amenities, including a village shop, barber, art club, and crown green bowls club.

Community activities are abundant, from the local horticultural society and amateur dramatics group to allotments and a village hall. Residents will also enjoy proximity to Buxted Park Hotel, set in scenic parkland to the southwest.

Buxted railway station provides direct services to London Bridge in just over an hour, while major road links include the M25 and Gatwick Airport. The south coast cities of Brighton and Eastbourne are both within a short drive of just under 20 miles.

These high-quality homes have been crafted with versatility in mind, offering durable materials and refined craftsmanship that minimise maintenance and enhance long-term suitability for residents of all ages.

This new development exemplifies Elivia Homes’ commitment to quality, sustainability, and community integration, offering families and individuals a well-connected, serene lifestyle in one of East Sussex’s most appealing villages.