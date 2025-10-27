Elivia Homes partners with Barnham Primary School to boost biodiversity at Foxhills development

Elivia Homes has strengthened its ongoing relationship with Barnham Primary School through a hands-on environmental initiative at its Foxhills development in Barnham.

Pupils joined the Elivia team to help install a collection of bug houses around the development’s brand new play area, helping to create new habitats that will support local biodiversity for years to come, encouraging pollinators such as bees and butterflies to thrive.

As part of their visit, the pupils were also invited to enjoy an exclusive first try of the new play equipment at Foxhills, which recently opened to residents of the development. The visit gave the children the chance to spend time outdoors, enjoy the new facilities and see first-hand how their efforts with the bug houses are helping to enhance the development’s green and community spaces.

This collaboration marks the second time Elivia Homes has partnered with Barnham Primary School following a donation earlier this year to help the school replenish its old library books. Through initiatives such as these, Elivia Homes continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting and engaging with the local communities it builds within.

Phil Kellaway, Sales Manager for Elivia Homes, commented: “We’re passionate about creating developments that deliver high-quality homes while enhancing the natural environment around them. It was a pleasure to welcome pupils from Barnham Primary School to our Foxhills development and to work alongside them once again. Collaborations like this are a wonderful way to connect with the local community and inspire younger generations to take pride in and care for the natural world.”

James Everett, Headteacher at Barnham Primary School, added: “The pupils had a fantastic time and really enjoyed learning about the importance of insects and biodiversity. Being among the first to try out the new play area made the visit even more special. We’re very grateful to Elivia Homes for involving us once again in such a thoughtful community project.”

Elivia Homes continues to embed community engagement across its developments, ensuring that projects like Foxhills contribute positively to local life and the natural landscape.

For more information on Elivia Homes’ developments, visit the website or call the sales office on 07825 526 825.