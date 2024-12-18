Elivia Homes unveils luxury showhome at Fontwell development

Leading housebuilder Elivia Homes has officially launched its exclusive Daffodil Gardens development, a boutique collection of just eight luxury four and five-bedroom detached homes in the picturesque village of Fontwell.

The recent launch event showcased the stunning new showhome, designed in collaboration with the award-winning Abode Design, recently recognised with the Silver Award for Best Interior Design at the renowned WhatHouse Awards 2024. Future homeowners will be treated with thoughtfully curated interiors, which blend contemporary luxury with timeless elegance.

Each home in Daffodil Gardens is built using sustainable materials and cutting-edge construction techniques, featuring eco-friendly enhancements such as air source heat pumps, EV charging ports, and underfloor heating. As highlighted by the Home Builders Federation (HBF), new build homes offer substantial savings in annual energy costs and significantly reduced carbon emissions, reinforcing Elivia Homes’ commitment to sustainable living.

Nicki Dennis, Regional Sales and Marketing Director for Elivia Homes Southern, comments: “Daffodil Gardens presents a unique opportunity for those seeking tranquillity, luxury, and exclusivity – plus, close proximity to the beautiful West Sussex countryside and coastline.

"Our collaboration with Abode Design has truly elevated this development, showcasing the impeccable quality and craftsmanship that buyers can expect with every Elivia home. With only eight homes in the development and with reservations already being taken, I encourage interested buyers to visit and experience the Elivia standard firsthand.

“In addition, for every reservation made during December, buyers will have the chance to pick a bauble from the beautifully decorated Christmas tree – each containing a surprise incentive including stamp duty contributions, interior design packages, John Lewis vouchers, and much more.”

Located in the heart of Fontwell, Daffodil Gardens offers more than just a place to live; it provides a lifestyle. Surrounded by stunning natural landscapes and with easy access to nearby coastal towns, residents will enjoy the perfect balance of rural serenity and modern convenience. Set amidst the serene West Sussex countryside and within easy reach of the coast, the development embodies Elivia Homes’ commitment to delivering prime locations, exceptional design, and unmatched quality.

Elivia Homes invites you to discover the elegance and comfort of Daffodil Gardens. With a limited number of homes available, early viewing is essential to secure your ideal property.