Elizabeth House care home resident celebrates 100th birthday

A Bognor Regis care home resident who once worked as a despatch rider for the Royal Navy’s Commander-in-Chief, has celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by family and care home staff.

Ernest Stickland, who was born on June 6, 1924, has lived at Elizabeth House since 2022. Before moving to the Shaw healthcare-owned home, Ernest had an exciting life with lots of stories to tell.

As a 17 year-old, Ernest joined the Royal Navy where he was stationed in Portsmouth at Portsdown Hill. After starting a family with his late wife, he relocated to Kent where he worked as a farmer and built a name for himself amongst those in the agricultural world.

He travelled across the country showing cattle which led him to meet a few famous faces. He recalls meeting a Russian Agricultural Minister who made the news after being revealed as a spy, and having a photograph taken with Queen Elizabeth’s Mother.

Elizabeth House resident celebrates 100th birthday with son and daughter.

Ernest celebrated his milestone at Elizabeth House with his daughter, Maureen, and son, David. When asked to share the secret to his long life, he said: “No drink – I’ve had a good life.”

Commenting on the celebration, Marian Drake, manager at Ernest’s care home said: “We love having Ernest here at Elizabeth House and were delighted to help him and his family celebrate this incredible milestone.”