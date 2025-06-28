Elvis birthday treat for Wadhurst care home rock and roller

One lucky resident of Wadhurst Manor Care Home in Wadhurst enjoyed an extra birthday treat when an Elvis tribute performer appeared to serenade her. The birthday lady was delighted, saying “Elvis was my hero when I was 14, he was so handsome and sang so beautifully. So having this ‘Elvis’ get on his knees and sing happy birthday to me was a great thrill. Also, it was nice to celebrate my birthday twice, once with my friends and ‘Elvis’ at Wadhurst Manor and then with my family.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Wadhurst Manor provides nursing care, residential care and respite care. Wadhurst Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.

For more information pleasecontact Catalin Gyulai, General Manager at Wadhurst Manor on 01892 786700 or email [email protected]