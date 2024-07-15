Emily named the South's most promising Level 4-7 apprentice
Emily received the accolade for her exceptional performance and career progression since joining Jackson Civil Engineering in September 2021.
She's currently studying for a Degree in Civil Engineering through the University of Brighton, while also working as an Apprentice Engineer as part of the Jackson structures team in Lyminster, West Sussex, building a 225m viaduct.
In addition to her impressive workplace achievements to date, Emily is also a keen STEM ambassador, actively promoting opportunities for women in the sector.
Alan Cox, CECA Southern Chair, commented: “There are huge opportunities for talented young people like Emily to make their mark in civil engineering construction by contributing to the energy, water, defence, transport and environmental infrastructure we need to support a vibrant and sustainable economy.
"I would encourage students at school or at university to find out more about the exciting career options available in our great industry.”
The CECA Southern Awards are presented annually in recognition of exceptional performance, with each winner receiving an inscribed trophy and cheque for £500.
