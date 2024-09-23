Emma and Tyler's Big Challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When you get told that your little brother or best friend has a problem with your their muscles, what is the first thing you decide to do? I am very sure it is not scale a building to raise funds for a holiday of a lifetime.

Well this is what Tyler and Emma have decided to do. At age 10 and 11, they have both decided to scale the i360 in Brighton in order to raise funds for Jack, 6, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Tyler and emma have been friends for many years, stemming from a great friendship between the parents, Carrie and Niki. Both of the children have been heavily involved with the fundraising for Jack's Roar, helping on the big family fun day, helping give out leaflets and being a great part of the community.

Aim of Jack's Roar is to raise £6000 to take Jack on holiday with a carer to see the dinosaurs in universal Orlando and to go to Disney World to meet Jessie and Woody, his favourite characters while he can still be out his chair and explore.

Emma, 10 and Tyler, 11 raise money for Jack, 6.

He is non-verbal and has a rare muscular condition that will affect every part of his life, including his ability to breathe eat and swallow. Eventually, needing round-the-clock care and in two years time being wheelchair bound. It will likely cut his life short before he is 20.

The clock is ticking and every moment is precious with him, we see him already struggling with stairs and getting tired quicker.

Tyler says he wants to do the walk and challenge himself because "I really want to raise money in a fun way". Emma states that "we are really close to our £200 target and it will feel amazing if we get there".

This is the first time the children have ever done anything like this and are looking forward to the challenge on October 20.

Emma, 10 and her brother Jack.

Though they reassure their parents that they are not nervous in the least. If you would like to sponsor them or read more about Jack's Roar, check out : https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/eti360, and read more at https://www.facebook.com/JacksDinoRoar/