Empowering women through accessible mental health support

In a remarkable display of community support, Cathedral Wealth Management, a part of St James’ Place Wealth Management in Chichester, has facilitated a £10,000 grant for the West Sussex women’s centre, My Sisters’ House.

This generous funding will ensure the continuation of their vital counselling service for another year, providing support for vulnerable women across Arun and Chichester.

The National Health Service (NHS) is currently facing an overwhelming demand for mental health services, with waiting lists for talking therapies stretching up to 18 months. This prolonged wait can have devastating consequences for individuals struggling with mental health issues, leaving them without the support they desperately need during their most vulnerable moments.

Although the counselling offered by My Sisters’ House does not focus on women in acute crisis, it does support women with their mental health, and tackles other issues such as anxiety, grief, processing a past abusive relationship, PTSD and even confidence. With a significantly shorter waiting time of just 3-5 months, the support focuses on empowering women at a time they may be feeling vulnerable, but want to move on with their lives, thriving.

Cheque Presentation to My Sister's House.

Founded in 2014, My Sisters’ House has become a beacon of hope for women in the local community. With a hub in Bognor and another in Chichester, the charity specialises in supporting women at medium-risk of domestic abuse, and also offers welfare and wellbeing services too.

With a trauma-informed, holistic approach, the charity offers a range of support, including wellbeing walks, the Thrive Employability Programme, housing & finance advocacy, Eastern European service provision, food bank vouchers, the NSPCC DART programme (Domestic Abuse Recovering Together) for mums and their children, counselling and peer support groups.

Understanding that every woman is unique and may have varying complex needs, the charity concentrates on allowing any self-identifying women, from all walks of life to “thrive, not just survive”.

The £10,000 grant from the SJP Foundation, facilitated by Cathedral Wealth Management, is a testament to the power of collaboration and the collective commitment to supporting local communities. By leveraging their expertise and connections, Cathedral Wealth Management has played a crucial role in securing this vital funding for My Sisters’ House.

“We are thrilled to have played a part in securing this grant for My Sisters’ House,” said Brad Ainsworth, Founding Director of Cathedral Wealth Management.

“Their work in providing accessible mental health support and empowering women is truly inspiring. This funding will ensure that their invaluable services can continue to make a positive impact in the lives of those who need it most.”

The impact of this grant extends far beyond the financial support it provides. By ensuring the continuation of the counselling service for another year, My Sisters’ House can offer support to women to support their mental health in the long-term. The service provides women with the tools and support they need to navigate the challenges they are facing and to emerge stronger and more empowered than before.

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous grant,” said Avril Robinson, Acting CEO at My Sisters’ House.

“It will enable us to continue providing our counselling service, which has seen referral numbers rise significantly. With this funding, we can ensure our services offer a wrap-around approach and we can support women with their healing.”