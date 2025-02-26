Emsworth-based Final Straw Foundation and O'Neill: donated rash vests turn stock reallocation challenge into vital funds for ocean conservation

In a purpose-driven collaboration, the Final Straw Foundation and iconic outdoor lifestyle brand O’Neill have joined forces to champion sustainability and tackle marine pollution. This unique partnership sees a limited edition range of 5,000 co-branded rash vests and sun shirts now available for purchase with an inspiring backstory.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The logo printing on the rash vests, originally destined for O’Neill retail partners, didn’t quite meet the brand’s rigorous standards. Recognising an opportunity to make a difference, O’Neill generously donated the garments to the Final Straw Foundation, a charity dedicated to reducing plastic pollution and protecting our oceans. “We are incredibly grateful to O’Neill for their forward-thinking approach,” said Bianca Carr, CEO of the Final Straw Foundation. “By donating these high-quality garments, we’re turning a minor production issue into a powerful opportunity that demonstrates their commitment to protect the oceans and marine environments.”

The rash vests and sun shirts all feature the brilliant 4-way stretch, U.P.F 50+ protection, UV protection, quick dry rash protection and strategic seamless paddle zones that O’Neill are renowned for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Final Straw Foundation has launched the co-branded items as an important fundraising initiative. Only 5,000 are available and every penny from sales will directly support the charity’s work, including beach clean-ups and community education programs, to reduce waste and end plastic pollution.

Co-branded charity rash vests, donated to the Final Straw Foundation by O'Neill

As an added bonus, the rash vests are available at a discounted price compared to O'Neill's regular retail offerings, allowing consumers to support the cause while enjoying a great value. Every purchase directly contributes to safeguarding our oceans, making this a win-win for both the environment and those who care about it.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with O’Neill. This partnership not only helps us raise vital funds but also demonstrates how we can work together to make a positive impact. Every purchase contributes to protecting marine life and preserving the natural beauty of our shores”.

These limited edition vests won’t last long—so don’t miss out! To learn more or purchase yours before they’re gone, visit finalstrawfoundation.org/shop/. While stocks last!