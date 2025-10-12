The Emsworth-based Renaissance Choir presents its Song of Songs concert on Saturday, October 25 at 7.30pm at St Peter’s Church, Petersfield, GU32 3HS (conductor: Peter Gambie; piano solos: Karen Kingsley).

Chairman Simon O’Hea said: “Come and join the Renaissance Choir to hear choral music inspired by texts from the Song of Songs. Over the ages, composers have found these texts to be a great source of inspiration. The concert programme takes the listener on a journey of inner peace, combining music from over eight centuries ago with that written by contemporary composers. There’s a special emphasis on works by the great Italian Renaissance composer Palestrina, born 500 years ago.

“The choral works will be complemented by piano solos by Karen Kingsley.”

Full price tickets are £15 up to and including Saturday, October 18, then £17, and under-25s pay £2. These are available from TicketSource via www.renaissancechoir.org.uk or on the door.

“The Renaissance Choir is one of Hampshire's most accomplished chamber choirs, known for its purity of sound and beautiful blend of voices.

“We’re a group of around 34 singers from West Sussex and Hampshire who enjoy the challenge and fun of singing a cappella, though some of our singing is accompanied. We also like to split our singers into separate choirs so to achieve additional effects.

“We put music of the Renaissance period at the heart of our repertoire. We generally try to perform lesser-known music or to premiere new works or arrangements, some of which we’ve commissioned.”