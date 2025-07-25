End of an era as Petworth academic passes away

By Miles Costello
Contributor
Published 25th Jul 2025, 14:22 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 14:36 BST
Peter Jerromeplaceholder image
Peter Jerrome
IPeter Jerrome M.B.E.

Peter Jerrome M.B.E. passed away in his sleep early on the morning of Sunday July 20th.

Peter was a husband, step-father, shopkeeper, teacher, academic, theologian and above all a friend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He devoted much of his adult life to the study of the history of Petworth and wrote and published many books on the subject.

Peter Jerrome with his wife Marian on receiving the MBE in 1998placeholder image
Peter Jerrome with his wife Marian on receiving the MBE in 1998

Not only was he Chairman of the Petworth Society for some four decades but had also been a parish councillor, school governor and Chairman of the Cottage Museum Trust.

Peter was rightly considered to be ‘Mr. Petworth’ and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Petworth on Tuesday 5th August at 11.30am.

All are welcome.

Refreshments will be served at The Stonemasons p.h. in North Street following the service.

Related topics:Petworth
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice