End of an era as Petworth academic passes away
Peter Jerrome M.B.E. passed away in his sleep early on the morning of Sunday July 20th.
Peter was a husband, step-father, shopkeeper, teacher, academic, theologian and above all a friend.
He devoted much of his adult life to the study of the history of Petworth and wrote and published many books on the subject.
Not only was he Chairman of the Petworth Society for some four decades but had also been a parish councillor, school governor and Chairman of the Cottage Museum Trust.
Peter was rightly considered to be ‘Mr. Petworth’ and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Petworth on Tuesday 5th August at 11.30am.
All are welcome.
Refreshments will be served at The Stonemasons p.h. in North Street following the service.