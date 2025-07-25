End of an era as Petworth academic passes away

Peter Jerrome

Peter Jerrome M.B.E. passed away in his sleep early on the morning of Sunday July 20th.

Peter was a husband, step-father, shopkeeper, teacher, academic, theologian and above all a friend.

He devoted much of his adult life to the study of the history of Petworth and wrote and published many books on the subject.

Peter Jerrome with his wife Marian on receiving the MBE in 1998

Not only was he Chairman of the Petworth Society for some four decades but had also been a parish councillor, school governor and Chairman of the Cottage Museum Trust.

Peter was rightly considered to be ‘Mr. Petworth’ and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Petworth on Tuesday 5th August at 11.30am.

All are welcome.

Refreshments will be served at The Stonemasons p.h. in North Street following the service.