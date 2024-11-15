End violence against women, demands West Sussex WI at demo

By SUSAN MOODY
Contributor
Published 15th Nov 2024, 10:05 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 10:12 GMT
West Sussex WI will be demonstrating at two events in Horsham this month in support of the “No More Violence Against Women” campaign. On Monday 25th November there will be torchlit vigil at the Carfax bandstand between 6 – 7pm and on Saturday 30th November the WI will have a stall in the market place in the Carfax.

The United Nations has decreed that 25th November (International Day Against Violence Against Women - 10th December (International Human Rights Day) are the 16 days of activism against gender based violence.

The vigil at the bandstand in the Carfax on 25th will be the first day of WI action. On display there will be bunting with the names of women in Sussex who, in the past five years, have died as a result of violence.

On Saturday 30th West Sussex WI will have a stall in the market place in the Carfax. They will be handing out white ribbon awareness bows as a sign of the campaign.

This action by West Sussex WI is also part of a campaign at national level by the Women's Institute on this important issue.

