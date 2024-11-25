Energise Sussex Coast director wins 'Community Energy Champion' award

Hastings-based Kate Meakin recognised for her 'outstanding contribution to the advancement of the community energy sector'

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The director of local community energy co-operative Energise Sussex Coast, Kate Meakin, has won a national award recognising ‘one exceptional individual, in England, that has made an outstanding contribution to the advancement of the community energy sector or driven / delivered a particularly significant impact or success.’

The 'Community Energy Champion (individual)' award was presented to Kate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2012, Energise Sussex Coast works across East Sussex to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes. It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062. Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on nine community buildings, including Baird Primary School and St Leonards Academy.

Energise Sussex Coast director Kate Meakin with her 'Community Energy Champion' award at the Community Energy England Awards 2024

According to Community Energy England: ‘Kate Meakin's influence on Energise Sussex Coast is nothing short of transformative. Her blend of strategic vision, innovative leadership, and compassionate community engagement has not only ensured the sustainability of ESC but has also significantly enhanced the quality of life for countless residents facing energy poverty. Without her, the achievements of ESC would not have been remotely possible.’

Community Energy England note that Energise Sussex Coast (ESC) has seen ‘transformative growth’ since 2017, enabling it ‘to expand its services and execute a wide range of impactful projects to address energy poverty, increase renewable energy adoption, and foster sustainable community initiatives in East Sussex and beyond.’

For example, ‘The organisation’s energy advice helpline received over 7,800 calls in the past year, providing assistance to vulnerable clients struggling with high energy costs. A total of 2,284 energy advice appointments were held … [and] ESC's support led to a total financial benefit of over £172,130 for clients.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Energy England also noted the ‘pivotal role’ that Kate Meakin has played in establishing Energise South, where she also serves as a voluntary director: ‘Through her leadership, £450,000 was raised for solar PV installations on nine community buildings, schools, and businesses across the South East. These sites currently generate over half a million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. ESC has also recently completed shepherding an innovative solar retrofit of a 36-flat sheltered-housing block in Bexhill, which has helped its residents reduce their energy costs by up to 50%.

Community energy projects currently generate less than 1% of the UK's electricity. But it has the potential to grow twenty-fold in the next ten years, powering millions of homes, saving millions of tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions and creating tens of thousands of jobs.

Kate Meakin said: 'I am so delighted to win the award. I am really proud of what we've achieved at Energise Sussex Coast, from helping hundreds of people every year with our energy advice service to developing innovative new solar projects. It means a lot to get recognition nationally.'