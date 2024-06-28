Energy advice service service for people with a learning disability or autism launches in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tuesday 25th June saw the launch of a new energy advice service in West Sussex at an event at Buddys café in Worthing.

The service is offering free advice on lowering energy usage and spend, supporting people to access various benefits and grants from energy providers, signing up to the priority services register and raising awareness of the dangers of Carbon Monoxide.

The service aims to reach households across West Sussex with people with a learning disability or autism.

This new service is run by Worthing Mencap, in partnership with SGN. At the event Richard DeNiese, Director of Worthing Mencap said “People with a learning disability, autism and other additional needs often require extra time and help to access the energy related support available to them.

Energy Advice delivery to Anthony at Buddys Cafe

"Worthing Mencap’s partnership with SGN will allow us to reach those across West Sussex in vital need of this support, in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.”

Kerry Potter, Group Social Impact and Vulnerability Manager from SGN, said “We’re committed to keeping our communities safe and warm and we know people with a learning disability or autism are uniquely impacted by higher-than-average energy costs.

"By working in a joined-up way with Worthing Mencap, we’re able to reach those who are really struggling and provide much needed energy advice. Through building strong connections, we can help vulnerable households get much needed help.”