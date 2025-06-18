Energy saving upgrades made to BHT Sussex properties in Brighton

BHT Sussex is pleased to report that work is nearing completion on the installation of new cavity wall insulation and solar panels for twelve of their flats at Cashman Lodge in Hollingbury, Brighton. The work is part funded by a government grant from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, which BHT Sussex match funded.

The Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, now known as the Warm Homes Social Housing Fund, helps those who own social housing stock to install energy efficiency upgrades, in order to improve the energy performance of social homes in England.

Once works are completed at BHT Sussex’s properties at Cashman Lodge, the electricity generated by the solar panels will be shared directly between the tenants’ flats using the Solshare system, meaning tenants will make significant savings on their heating bills. The new insulation and window installation will also keep flats warmer in colder temperatures.

David Chaffey, Chief Executive at BHT Sussex, said:

New solar panels at Cashman Lodge

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and quality of our residents’ homes, and we are really pleased with the recent work done to boost the energy efficiency of homes at Cashman Lodge. It will result in more comfortable homes and lower bills for tenants, while reducing our environmental impact, a key priority for us. We are working on seeking funding to support further energy saving upgrades for our properties, and look forward to future projects.”