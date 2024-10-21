Enjoy your mortgage paid for 12 months at Evelyn Gardens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Offering assistance to house-hunters planning to move home in the current climate, Antler Homes is helping to alleviate the stresses of the expected household bill price hike at Evelyn Gardens in Felbridge, West Sussex.

From October 2024, homeowner’s household bills are set to rise by another 10% as the Energy Price Gap increases to £1,717 per year for the average household.

For buyers that reserve a property at Evelyn Gardens before December, Antler Homes will pay their mortgage payments for the first year, helping the overall monthly expenses for a household*.

Evelyn Gardens is a contemporary collection of one-to-four-bedroom homes nestled in the village of Felbridge, on the Surrey/Sussex border. With just a small selection of three-bedroom properties remaining, this incredible incentive will be available on selected plots and will help to cover the monthly mortgage payments for the first 12 months.

Antler Homes’ generous support will mean buyers at Evelyn Gardens won’t have to worry about saving their money for the mortgage and can instead put it towards making their new house a home.

Andrew Rinaldi, Managing Director at Antler Homes, comments: “The cost of a mortgage is a significant cost factor that homebuyers have to take into consideration when choosing a new home.

"Not only is a new build home more energy efficient which lowers overall bills, but with our current incentive at Evelyn Gardens, buyers won’t have to worry about their mortgage payments for the first 12 months. This means they’ll be able to truly relax and enjoy their new home.”

Showcasing the perfect example of a property at Evelyn Gardens, The Cedar is a stunning three-bedroom semi-detached property offering both luxury and practicality. The heart of the home is the expansive ground floor, where the spacious living room - which spans the depth of the home - creates a natural hub. The impressive shaker-style fitted kitchen/dining room with Siemens integrated appliances, complete with doors that open onto the rear garden, is perfect for both everyday living and entertaining.

The first floor is equally impressive. The master and second bedroom benefit from fitted wardrobes with the master also boasting an en-suite bathroom. The sleek family bathroom and en-suite offer contemporary white sanitaryware, vanity unit and underfloor heating. The Cedar combines beautiful design and modern comfort, offering a wonderful living environment for first-time buyers, families and downsizers alike.

All set in a peaceful location just over a mile from the charming market town of East Grinstead, Evelyn Gardens is perfectly positioned to enjoy the best of both village life and easy access to larger towns. Within walking distance are essential amenities such as the local village hall, Felbridge village shop, and the popular Star Inn pub. Further afield, the larger towns of East Grinstead and Crawley are easily reachable. East Grinstead’s historic High Street offers a delightful shopping experience, with a variety of independent boutiques, well-known brands, and supermarkets such as Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, and M&S Food. A great selection of pubs and restaurants add to the vibrant dining scene.

For those who enjoy an active lifestyle, the area boasts a wide range of activities, including golf courses, sailing at the beautiful Weir Wood Reservoir, Kings Leisure Centre, and picturesque countryside walks. Local highlights including the Village Green and the Village Hall recreation ground provide additional outdoor spaces to utilise. Families and adventure-seekers alike will love nearby attractions such as Tulley’s Farm, the Bluebell Railway, and Lingfield’s British Wildlife Centre, where visitors can learn about the UK’s native species.

With easy access to the M23, just five miles away, commuting and travel couldn’t be more convenient. Both Gatwick and Heathrow airports are within easy reach with Gatwick just a 14-minute drive away, whilst East Grinstead station is just over a mile and a half from the development. From here, commuters can reach East Croydon in under 40 minutes, with direct services to London Victoria in 56 minutes.