Enter The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre Pet Photography Contest

Calling all pet lovers and photography enthusiasts, The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre’s pet photography contest is now open!

The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre is thrilled to announce the return of its much-loved annual Pet Photography Contest. Whether you're a passionate photographer or just love capturing moments with your furry companions, this is your chance to shine and support a worthy cause at the same time.

The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre, established in 1986, is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned, unwanted, and neglected cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs. Located in Sidlesham, near Chichester, their mission is to provide a safe haven for these animals, offering them the care and love they deserve until they find their forever homes.

The winner will be chosen by Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre patron Susan Jameson at the Centre’s annual Summer Fayre on August 10th, and the winning photo will be turned into a stunning portrait by talented local artist Penny Kirk.

Caftan taking photos of her cat friends

“Our Pet Photography Contest is a lovely way for people to celebrate the joy their animals bring,” said Ian Hughes, General Manager at The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre. “We’re always delighted by the variety of entries – it’s not just cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs. We love seeing photos of all animals. Every entry helps support our vital work with animals in need.”

Entries cost just £2 per photo, and you can enter as many times as you like. The closing date for the photography contest is midnight on August 3rd. Photos can be submitted online at https://crrc.co.uk/summerfayre_raffle_auction/.

For further information on The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre please head to www.crrc.co.uk