Entries pour in as summer show proves a great success
This Show saw 310 entries from 37 exhibitors returning almost to the good old days of pre-Covid. Entries in all classes were up with at least 3 or 4 entrants making for a much more competitive show.
The dazzling colours of the dahlias, gladioli and hydrangeas stole the show, as did the more than usual number of entries in the floral art classes. The weather obviously suited the growing of fruit and vegetables which saw a marked increase in entries and variety with okra, cucamelons, aubergines, currants, berries and plums to name but a few, some of which had not been seen on the show bench before.
Handicraft, photography and cookery were well represented and there were three participants in the children's classes, one taking part for the first time.
Thanks to the generosity of our members, there was a good selection of plants, cakes and preserves with some visitors making straight for these stalls before viewing the exhibits. Visitors could also try their luck at the raffle and participate in the treasure hunt.
The weather was slightly cooler, more pleasant to sit out in the garden to have their home-made tea and cake and a natter.
Amongst the trophy winners was Sharon Rowe for the most points in the flower classes, Sandra Dean for floral art, John Docherty for most points in the show, Jim Harris for the most outstanding horticultural exhibit and Oliver and Jessica for the children's classes.