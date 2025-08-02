Entries pour in as summer show proves a great success

The new date for the Felpham & Middleton Horticultural Society's Summer Show proved a great success with increased numbers for both visitors and exhibitors. Nor did the driest Spring and early Summer for some years deter our exhibitors from producing not just quantity but quality as well for the show benches.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Show saw 310 entries from 37 exhibitors returning almost to the good old days of pre-Covid. Entries in all classes were up with at least 3 or 4 entrants making for a much more competitive show.

The dazzling colours of the dahlias, gladioli and hydrangeas stole the show, as did the more than usual number of entries in the floral art classes. The weather obviously suited the growing of fruit and vegetables which saw a marked increase in entries and variety with okra, cucamelons, aubergines, currants, berries and plums to name but a few, some of which had not been seen on the show bench before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Handicraft, photography and cookery were well represented and there were three participants in the children's classes, one taking part for the first time.

Our youngest prize winner - Oliver, with his potato monster.

Thanks to the generosity of our members, there was a good selection of plants, cakes and preserves with some visitors making straight for these stalls before viewing the exhibits. Visitors could also try their luck at the raffle and participate in the treasure hunt.

The weather was slightly cooler, more pleasant to sit out in the garden to have their home-made tea and cake and a natter.

Amongst the trophy winners was Sharon Rowe for the most points in the flower classes, Sandra Dean for floral art, John Docherty for most points in the show, Jim Harris for the most outstanding horticultural exhibit and Oliver and Jessica for the children's classes.