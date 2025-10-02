Epic battling at Bognor's first Battle of the Bands event

The great and the good were all out in force in Bognor Regis last week when the first Battle of the Bands event took place in an epic debut.

Battle of the Bands took place at The Phoenix Centre in Bognor Regis on Saturday 27 September and was organised by staff from the centre, along with support from the team at West Sussex Music.

Every aspect was considered for the event, from live video footage shared to screens across the centre, giving everyone a chance to experience it, to incredible professional lighting and audio setups which made sure everyone had the opportunity to perform in the best environment, whilst DJ Fraser kept the records spinning and Louie Le Vack entertained as compere.

The bands battling it out were even treated to green rooms stocked with what every superstar needs – sweets and drinks.

It was a huge day with four bands competing to win the crown. The bands, The Elastic Band, The Banned, Rare Flowers and RORS competed for prizes in front of a packed audience, including VIP guests such as Cllr Mrs Gill Yeates, Bognor Regis Mayor.

The judges Mike Pailthorpe; Brandon Knights and Tracey Boyes considered musicality and timing, creativity, stage presence, technical skill, and teamwork and cohesion whilst making their decision and eventually the prize was given to Rare Flowers.

Paul Smyth, assistant head at West Sussex Music, was there at the event, he said:

“We are so proud to have worked with the team at The Phoenix Centre to create such an impactful, fun and inspirational event for all the young musicians who took part, as well as the very many who came along to support the bands.”

He added, “We hope this sets the blueprint for many more incredible events and opportunities for young people who love performing in their bands.”

If you’re interested in playing in a band, there are opportunities to join groups run by West Sussex Music. In particular demand are singers and bassists, and we’re also interested to hear from drummers, guitarists and keyboardists.

For more information go here.