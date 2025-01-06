Epiphany and expectation at Eastgate Baptist Church, Lewes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We have welcomed in the new year at Eastgate and reflected on the Epiphany event, which caused us to think about the new ways in which God might want to appear in our lives this year. Are we watching with expectancy, like the wise men looking for the star? You never know where it might take you!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week at Eastgate, the church will be open on Thursday 9th at 9am for prayer and on Saturday 11th January, from 10am until 12 noon, for coffee, prayer and fellowship.

On Sunday 12th January, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am, with a warm welcome for everyone! We eat a breakfast of cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries together then have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break. Then, the second part of the service includes more worship, a sermon (we are continuing our sermon series in St Paul’s letter to the Christians in Corinth), and prayers, with children’s activities in Sunday Club until about 11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone in need of individual support please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

Breakfast at Eastgate

We remember all who are facing difficulties or big decisions in this new year, as well as those struggling with bereavement, health or financial difficulties, and all those throughout the world suffering from war and natural disasters.

Our hall and meeting rooms are available to hire throughout the week in this town-centre location, with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.

For bookings contact:07581807060

Drop in for coffee and prayer!

Visit our website at - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Check out our Facebook page – Eastgate Baptist Church

Eastgate Baptist Church, Eastgate St, Lewes, BN7 2LR

We look forward to seeing you!