Equine assisted learning and therapy centre in Poynings celebrates its 1st anniversary

Downmere Farm - Equine Assisted Therapy and Learning Centre in Poynings is celebrating its 1 year anniversary. The ponies, horses and miniature donkeys have been working with a wide range of people, including children in care providing a much needed outlet and regular source of unconditional love regulating the children through challenging times. The farm was transformed into a bespoke centre based in the beautiful South Downs National Park, and welcomes neurodivergent, teenagers and adults facing mental health challenges to benefit from time in nature with the equines.

The horses allow us to be reflected in a very present way as they 'feel' us rather than 'think' us. They communicate from their hearts, and by bringing awareness to our own enables the pathway to open where learning, communication and connection can take place. A human heart has an energy field up to 8-10 feet, and a horse's electromagnetic field is 5 times larger and therefore stronger creating a sphere-shaped field that completely surrounds us influencing the human heart rhythm and emotions. Research has shown that people experience many physiological benefits whilst interacting with horses including lowered blood pressure and heart rate, increased levels of beta-endorphins (neurotransmitters that serve as pain suppressors), decreased stress levels, reduced feelings of anger, hostility, tension and anxiety, improved social functioning and increased feelings of empowerment, trust, patience and self efficacy. Equine connection begins with a feeling - trust and respect. They teach us that emotions are the bridge to true communication, and equine beauty is not solely in physical form but in their spirit, the way they move, connect, and how they show us to be present. Every horse tells a story, and every moment with them is a gift reminding us of the beauty in stillness, the power in trust and the joy of connection. They are true reflections of nature's grace and wisdom, and when we take the time to listen they show us the power of empathy and emotional connection.