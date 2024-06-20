Equine therapy brings joy to Uckfield care home residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents at Copper Beech Bupa Care Home were recently treated to a visit from two miniature ponies from South Brockwells Farm, which is owned by a resident’s son.

Buddelia and Caramel the miniature ponies visited the Uckfield-based care home where staff and residents were able to groom, pet and talk to them from the comfort of their armchairs. This heartwarming experience brought smiles to the faces of the residents; carers said it was a day filled with laughter, warmth, and a sense of companionship.

Activities Coordinator, Carole Sandells, who helped organise the visit, commented: "Our residents were absolutely in awe of Buddelia and Caramel, and they haven’t stopped talking about them. During the visit, some of our residents had the opportunity to chat and reminisce about childhood memories of being around ponies. It was a wonderful experience and we're thrilled to have created such beautiful memories for our residents."

June Wells, a resident at Copper Beech, said: “I was really pleased to inform Carole about my son’s farm, South Brockwells. My granddaughter Lucy loved bringing her Shetland ponies to show everyone.”

Hasib Khan, Home Manager at Copper Beech, said: "Animal therapy is so beneficial to calm a mood, express emotion, and to feel relaxed – we could visibly see the difference with everyone in the room – so many smiling faces with residents wanting to stroke and make a fuss of the ponies. Thank you so much to Arron and Lucy from South Brockwells Farm in Little Horstead for giving up their time to come and visit us today.”

Pet therapy using ponies offers significant benefits due to their emotional intelligence which triggers the release of endorphins that provide calming effects.

South Brockwells Farm is a family run business that provides Pet therapy for the community and underprivileged children.