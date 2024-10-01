Etchingham residents get together for an afternoon of harvest fun
On Saturday, September 28, Etchingham Church welcomed village residents to an afternoon of Harvest Fun, in the Parker Hall, Parsonage Croft.
The event started at 2pm, with people coming throughout the afternoon until 5pm, some staying all afternoon, others for just an hour.
There was lots of tea, coffee and cakes available to keep everyone happy.
One of the aims of the afternoon was for new residents to meet their neighbours, and hopefully make some new friends.
The children enjoyed games and crafts while the adults sampled the delicious tea and cakes while getting to know some of their new neighbours.
Several new residents to the village took the opportunity to introduce themselves and meet new neighbours.
