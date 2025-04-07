Etchingham Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

VILLAGE SPRING CLEAN:The Village Spring Clean will take place on Saturday April 26, volunteers will meet at the village hall to collect hi-vis and litter pickers and allocated an area to pick, finishing at the Bistro car park to return equipment. Full details will follow soon, or contact the Parish Clerk.

DUCK RACE: The Etchingham Duck Race is on Sunday April 27. This will take place on the fields opposite the Church. Starts at 12.00, judging of best decorated ducks with a sporty theme, at 12.45pm, race starts at 1pm. Tea, cake, beverages and BBQ, proceeds to support pupils at Etchingham School. Friends of Etchingham School, charity number 1049491. Ducks are available locally and will be on sale on the day.

CRAFT FAIR: A new Craft Fair on Saturday September 27, open 10am till 5pm

Raising funds for Etchingham Trust for Sports and Recreation (ETSR) Reg. Charity No. 1076642, towards the upkeep and maintenance of the Village Halls.

Sorry, we can’t accept catering businesses but welcome a diversity of local artisan makers. Table, supplied, 6ft costs £20, set up from 8am.

Please register your interest with Paulette Barton [email protected]

with a brief description of your business.Do you have any ideas of events that could run at the halls to raise funds towards the upkeep and future maintenance, contact admin with details.

COMMUNITY SPEEDWATCH: Can you help Etchingham Community Speedwatch (CSW)? Etchingham CSW always needs new volunteers to replace those that have to give up for personal or health reasons, or move out of the village. Speedwatch is NOT about getting drivers fines or points on their licence, it is designed as an educational tool to remind drivers of the speed limits in our villages. Yes, those observed exceeding the speed limit by a significant amount have the car details forwarded to the Police and the registered keeper of the vehicle will receive a warning letter, no further action will be taken unless the vehicle details are recorded by CSW groups on numerous occasions. Etchingham CSW has been operating since January 2014. Volunteers do not need to spend a lot of time at the roadside – half an hour a month is just as useful as several hours. Our sessions are normally half an hour but can be longer.

The first step is to visit the CSW website https://www.communityspeedwatch.org/ where you can find out all you need to know about CSW, to volunteer go to the ‘Register’ tab and select ‘Join existing’, then follow the instructions to register. As soon as the registration is complete the local co-ordinator will be sent your contact details, he will contact you to complete the joining process and get you started on sessions.

We are currently working on getting Hurst Green Speedwatch operating again, so if you live between the villages you might like to join Hurst Green instead of, or as well as Etchingham. Contact the Etchingham Co-ordinator; 01580 819532 [email protected]

HURST GREEN: If you are a Hurst Green resident reading this, we are in the process of getting the Hurst Green group operating again, please consider offering to volunteer. We will be holding the first two roadside sessions next week, with a couple of the Etchingham volunteers, if you see us out on the roadside you are welcome to come and talk to us if you want to find out more details.

VILLAGE FETE: The Etchingham Village Fete is on Saturday June 7, planning is underway, so watch the noticeboards and this column for updates, or join the Facebook Etchingham Fete group where updates will be posted. Are you interested in having a stall at the Fete to sell your products or crafts? The pitch fee for each stall will be £15, we are interested in getting more food related stalls. If you are interested in having a stall please contact Annette Childs [email protected] contact Annette Childs 01580 819382 [email protected]

PHOTO COMPETITION: There will be a Photo Competition at the Summer Fete, competition entries will be displayed in the Church and judged on the day. This year there will be just one category that anyone of any age can enter.

The theme this year is “My Village”.The photos can be of any subject, each photo just needs to be connected to Etchingham, it might be your favourite spot in the village, a prominent building, a landscape view, almost anything, be creative with your thinking. Each person can enter up to 3 photos, with an entry fee if £1 per photo. Photos can be any size up to a maximum of 8 inches x 10 inches (20cm x 26cm) full entry details and entry forms will be available soon, but now is the time to start snapping away with those cameras and phones.

DISPLAY OF OLD PHOTOS: In conjunction with the Fete I will again be putting on a display of old photos, postcards and memorabilia of Etchingham and neighbouring villages. The display will be in the Church Chancel and Choir Stalls, look out for more details.

HIRE THE HALLS: It is easy to hire the village halls for your next children’s party, celebration, club meeting or whatever else you have in mind. For all information about the halls please take a look at the updated website etchinghamvillagehalls.co.uk or contact the ETSR Administrator, at [email protected] or 07855 239848.

EASTER LILIES: If you wish to purchase an Easter Lily in memory of a loved one, a ticket can be purchased in the Church, or from Paul at the Post Office, each Lily costs £5. Write the name of the person you wish to have remembered on the memorial slip. The Lilies will be displayed beside the Altar on Easter Day, and the names of those to whom they have been dedicated will be read out as a memorial during the Easter Service. Any queries to [email protected] 01580 819272.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open daily, 10am to 4pm, for visits and private prayer.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday Services are at 11am every Sunday, unless advised otherwise. Sunday April 13, United Benefice Service St. Bartholomew’s Burwash 10am – Evensong Etchingham, 4.30pm, Reverend Thomas Pelham; Thursday April 17 Maunday Thursday, 8pm Reverend Thomas Pelham; Sunday April 20 (Easter Sunday), 9am Reverend Thomas Pelham; April 27, 11am Canon Patrick Sales.

CHURCH CONTACT: For Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings and all Pastoral matters, contact Reverend Thomas Pelham 07856 256174 [email protected] , for other Church related matters contact the Churchwardens, Caroline Moore 01580 819272 and Mary Barnes 01580 819142

YOUR EVENTS: As soon as you have the details send them to me to add to this page, get the details to me as soon as you have them to get maximum publicity. Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I normally need information by 10pm on Sunday, Monday afternoon at the latest, to be sure it will be in time for inclusion. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07483 211838 or email [email protected]