Etchingham Village News

ETCHINGHAM FIREWORKS: The Etchingham Improvements Committee are pleased to announce that the Etchingham Firework Display is coming back this year.

It has been a few years since we have had a display, so we are really looking forward to bringing this great event back. They are working on the details, and have a team of volunteers helping to arrange the event, if you would like to join the team, please let them know.

The display will be on Saturday, November 15. They have a fantastic new venue and full details of all the arrangements will follow over the next few weeks. One thing they would like to mention, they know many people are concerned for their animals and pets around this time of year, so they are planning something a little different, it will be a low noise display set to music!

Please put the date in your diary and we hope to see you there.

Etchingham Improvements Committee [email protected]

CRAFT FAIR: A new Craft Fair on Saturday, September 27, open 10am till 5pm

Raising funds for Etchingham Trust for Sports and Recreation (ETSR) Reg. Charity No. 1076642, towards the upkeep and maintenance of the Village Halls.

Sorry, we can’t accept catering businesses but welcome a diversity of local artisan makers. Table, supplied, 6ft costs £20, set up from 8am.

Please register your interest with Paulette Barton [email protected] with a brief description of your business.Do you have any ideas of events that could run at the halls to raise funds towards the upkeep and future maintenance, contact admin with details.

COMMUNITY SPEEDWATCH: Can you help Etchingham Community Speedwatch (CSW)? Etchingham CSW always needs new volunteers to replace those that have to give up for personal or health reasons, or move out of the village.

Speedwatch is NOT about getting drivers fines or points on their licence, it is designed as an educational tool to remind drivers of the speed limits in our villages. Yes, those observed exceeding the speed limit by a significant amount have the car details forwarded to the Police and the registered keeper of the vehicle will receive a warning letter, no further action will be taken unless the vehicle details are recorded by CSW groups on numerous occasions.

Etchingham CSW has been operating since January 2014. Volunteers do not need to spend a lot of time at the roadside – half an hour a month is just as useful as several hours. Our sessions are normally half an hour but can be longer.

The first step is to visit the CSW website https://www.communityspeedwatch.org/ where you can find out all you need to know about CSW, to volunteer go to the ‘Register’ tab and select ‘Join existing’, then follow the instructions to register. As soon as the registration is complete the local co-ordinator will be sent your contact details, he will contact you to complete the joining process and get you started on sessions.

We are currently working on getting Hurst Green Speedwatch operating again, so if you live between the villages you might like to join Hurst Green instead of, or as well as Etchingham. Contact the Etchingham Co-ordinator; 01580 819532 [email protected]

HURST GREEN: If you are a Hurst Green resident reading this, we are in the process of getting the Hurst Green group operating again, please consider offering to volunteer. We will be holding the first two roadside sessions next week, with a couple of the Etchingham volunteers, if you see us out on the roadside you are welcome to come and talk to us if you want to find out more details.

VILLAGE FETE: The Fete is less than three weeks away (June 7), so a few reminders of how you can help the event run smoothly . 1) The Tea Tent needs lots of cakes to serve with the teas. Can you donate a cake? Some of the cakes need to be gluten free, and some need to be dairy free. If you can provide a cake, please email Sue Hazelden [email protected] with details of what you can offer.

2) The Bottle Tombola needs bottles, they can be alcoholic or non-alcoholic, containing almost anything, deliver bottles to me at 2 Park Farm Close, or Annette Childs at Mistletoe Cottage. 3) Flower and photo competitions, if you are planning to enter either competition please get your entry form in as soon as possible to aid admin. Rules and entry forms for both are in the Church and the Post Office, or can be downloaded from the Village Information section of the parish council website.

4) Photo Display: as it is the 80th anniversary of the end of WW2 I am including a WW2 section in my display, in the Church, of old photos and memorabilia. Thank you to those people who have loaned me items for the display, I already have some interesting items relating to Home Guard, food rationing and village residents during the war.

If you have any WW2 related items that I can borrow please get in touch, if you have photos or documents, if you prefer, I can scan them into the computer and print copies for the display. 5) Dog Show - enter on the day.

One last thing - can you help on the day, perhaps a short period on a stall to give someone a break, or help in some other way. please contact Annette Childs [email protected] contact Annette Childs 01580 819382 [email protected]

PHOTO COMPETITION: There will be a Photo Competition at the Summer Fete, competition entries will be displayed in the Church and judged on the day. This year there will be just one category that anyone of any age can enter.

The theme this year is “My Village”.The photos can be of any subject, each photo just needs to be connected to Etchingham, it might be your favourite spot in the village, a prominent building, a landscape view, almost anything, be creative with your thinking. Each person can enter up to 3 photos, with an entry fee if £1 per photo.

Photos can be any size up to a maximum of 8 inches x 10 inches (20cm x 26cm) full entry details and entry forms will be available soon, but now is the time to start snapping away with those cameras and phones. To help with admin, please get your entry forms in as soon as possible, we don’t need your photos yet, you take those to the Church on the morning of the Fete, we just need the entry forms in as soon as possible.

HIRE THE HALLS: It is easy to hire the village halls for your next children’s party, celebration, club meeting or whatever else you have in mind. For all information about the halls please take a look at the updated website etchinghamvillagehalls.co.uk or contact the ETSR Administrator, at [email protected] or 07855 239848.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open daily, 10am to 4pm, for visits and private prayer.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday Services are at 11am every Sunday, unless advised otherwise.

CHURCH CONTACT: For Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings and all Pastoral matters, contact Reverend Thomas Pelham 07856 256174 [email protected] , for other Church related matters contact the Churchwardens, Caroline Moore 01580 819272 and Mary Barnes 01580 819142

YOUR EVENTS: As soon as you have the details send them to me to add to this page, get the details to me as soon as you have them to get maximum publicity. Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying.

I normally need information by 10pm on Sunday, Monday afternoon at the latest, to be sure it will be in time for inclusion. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07483 211838 or email [email protected]