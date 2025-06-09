Etchingham Village News

June 13

VILLAGE FETE: The Fete was held last Saturday, June 7, during the week the weather forecast was bad, so the decision was made to set up the Fete in the Village Halls instead of Queen’s Garden. The majority of the planned activities were fitted into the halls, Wadhurst Brass Band, Punch & Judy, Tea Tent, Pimms Bar, BBQ, Bar, and all the stalls. The weather held off during the afternoon so that the Dog Show could take place outside the halls in Market Square. A few things had to either be reduced in size or not used at all, most of the planned activities went ahead, apart from the Flower Competitions and a display of old photos, postcards and memorabilia of Etchingham and the surrounding villages, this year the display included WW2 items to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day. The display will stay in the Church, Services permitting, until June 21, to allow those who did not get down to the Church to view the display, the Church is open daily 10am to 4pm. There are too many people to name everyone individually, but many thanks to the band of helpers who spent time on Friday evening and Saturday morning setting everything up, and clearing up efficiently on Saturday evening, you know who you are.

EMMA BEENEY AWARD: The Emma Beeney Award, in memory of Emma Beeney, given to an Etchingham resident, or group of residents, for outstanding service to the Parish of Etchingham during the previous year. Awarded to the person, or group, selected by the judging panel from all the nominations received during the calendar year. At the Annual Village Assembly on May 15, Parish Council Vice Chairman, John Barnes, presented the award for 2025 to Steve Millea, voted for by the residents for his help and advice across many different village activities – the Social Club, the Village Fete, the Community Halls, the Village Bonfire and much more. Details of the award and previous recipients are on the Parish Council website https://etchinghamparishcouncil.gov.uk/the-emma-beeney-award/

ETCHINGHAM FIREWORKS: The Etchingham Improvements Committee are pleased to announce that the Etchingham Firework Display is coming back this year. It has been a few years since we have had a display, so we are really looking forward to bringing this great event back. They are working on the details, and have a team of volunteers helping to arrange the event, if you would like to join the team, please let them know.

Professor Josh Neville entertained the children with his Punch & Judy show

The display will be on SaturdayNovember 15. They have a fantastic new venue and full details of all the arrangements will follow over the next few weeks. One thing they would like to mention, they know many people are concerned for their animals and pets around this time of year, so they are planning something a little different, it will be a low noise display set to music!

Please put the date in your diary and we hope to see you there.

Etchingham Improvements Committee [email protected]

CRAFT FAIR: A new Craft Fair on Saturday September 27, open 10am till 5pm

The winning entry in the Flower arranging Competition

Raising funds for Etchingham Trust for Sports and Recreation (ETSR) Reg. Charity No. 1076642, towards the upkeep and maintenance of the Village Halls.

Sorry, we can’t accept catering businesses but welcome a diversity of local artisan makers. Table, supplied, 6ft costs £20, set up from 8am.

Please register your interest with Paulette Barton [email protected]

with a brief description of your business.Do you have any ideas of events that could run at the halls to raise funds towards the upkeep and future maintenance, contact admin with details.

Wadhurst Brass Ban d entertained the visitors

COMMUNITY SPEEDWATCH: Can you help Etchingham Community Speedwatch (CSW)? Etchingham CSW always needs new volunteers to replace those that have to give up for personal or health reasons, or move out of the village. Speedwatch is NOT about getting drivers fines or points on their licence, it is designed as an educational tool to remind drivers of the speed limits in our villages. Yes, those observed exceeding the speed limit by a significant amount have the car details forwarded to the Police and the registered keeper of the vehicle will receive a warning letter, no further action will be taken unless the vehicle details are recorded by CSW groups on numerous occasions. Etchingham CSW has been operating since January 2014. Volunteers do not need to spend a lot of time at the roadside – half an hour a month is just as useful as several hours. Our sessions are normally half an hour but can be longer.

The first step is to visit the CSW website https://www.communityspeedwatch.org/ where you can find out all you need to know about CSW, to volunteer go to the ‘Register’ tab and select ‘Join existing’, then follow the instructions to register. As soon as the registration is complete the local co-ordinator will be sent your contact details, he will contact you to complete the joining process and get you started on sessions.

We are currently working on getting Hurst Green Speedwatch operating again, so if you live between the villages you might like to join Hurst Green instead of, or as well as Etchingham. Contact the Etchingham Co-ordinator; 01580 819532 [email protected]

HURST GREEN: If you are a Hurst Green resident reading this, we are in the process of getting the Hurst Green group operating again, please consider offering to volunteer. We will be holding the first two roadside sessions next week, with a couple of the Etchingham volunteers, if you see us out on the roadside you are welcome to come and talk to us if you want to find out more details.

DISPLAY OF OLD PHOTOS: In conjunction with the Fete, I put on a display of old photos, postcards and memorabilia of Etchingham and neighbouring villages. The display is in the Church Chancel and Choir Because the Fete was relocated to the halls a lot of people did not manage to see the display, so it will remain in place, services permitting until June 21.

HIRE THE HALLS: It is easy to hire the village halls for your next children’s party, celebration, club meeting or whatever else you have in mind. For all information about the halls please take a look at the updated website etchinghamvillagehalls.co.uk or contact the ETSR Administrator, at [email protected] or 07855 239848.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open daily, 10am to 4pm, for visits and private prayer.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday Services are at 11am every Sunday, unless advised otherwise. Sunday June 15, Reverend Thomas Pelham; June 22, Canon Patrick Sales; June 29, Reverend Thomas Pelham.

CHURCH CONTACT: For Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings and all Pastoral matters, contact Reverend Thomas Pelham 07856 256174 [email protected] , for other Church related matters contact the Churchwardens, Caroline Moore 01580 819272 and Mary Barnes 01580 819142

YOUR EVENTS: As soon as you have the details send them to me to add to this page, get the details to me as soon as you have them to get maximum publicity. Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I normally need information by 10pm on Sunday, Monday afternoon at the latest, to be sure it will be in time for inclusion. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07483 211838 or email [email protected]