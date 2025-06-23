Etchingham Village News

June 27

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ETCHINGHAM MUSIC FESTIVAL: In Etchingham Church June 29 to July 6. Saturday June 28, 19.30: Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra, we are delighted to be opening the Festival with a performance of Beethoven’s Septet in E flat major and Schubert’s Octet in F major - two wonderful pieces for winds and strings. Sunday June 29, 4pm: Trinity Music Academy. Richard Evans will be bringing more of his extremely talented young musicians many of whom go on to have illustrious careers (check out Amiri Harewood who first played in Etchingham aged 10). Tuesday July 1, 19.30: Paul Roberts. Our new Patron Paul Roberts will give one of his amazing lecture-recitals playing Scarlatti sonatas, Chopin’s Ballade no. 4 in F minor and Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin and more. Thursday July 3: Today will be set aside for musicians from Hastings Philharmonic to give a tutorial and concert to pupils from Etchingham , Burwash and Stonegate Primary Schools. Saturday July 5, 19.30: Opera Supper. We welcome back Arran Keith and Mark Bromley on piano with 4 young opera stars all of whom have sung at Glyndebourne: Charlotte Shaw, Adam Marsden, Charlotte Wicks and Rhys Batt singing pieces from operas by Verdi, Puccini, Mozart and Donizetti. Supper by Adam Newington. Sunday 6th July, 4pm: The Atea Wind Quintet with Florian Mitrea

We celebrate the return of the Atea Wind Quintet with Florian Mitrea. They will play Gershwin’s American in Paris, Henry Wood’s Fantasia on British Sea Songs, Dukas’s The Sorcerer’s Apprentice and Rachmaninov’s 2nd Suite opus 17 rearranged for piano and wind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday 1st July, 19.30: Paul Roberts Our new Patron Paul Roberts will give one of his amazing lecture-recitals playing Scarlatti sonatas, Chopin’s Ballade no. 4 in F minor and Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin and more.

User (UGC) Submitted

Thursday 3rd July Today will be set aside for musicians from Hastings Philharmonic to give a tutorial and concert to pupils from Etchingham , Burwash and Stonegate Primary Schools.

Saturday 5th July 19.30: Opera Supper We welcome back Arran Keith and Mark Bromley on piano with 4 young opera stars all of whom have sung at Glyndebourne: Charlotte Shaw, Adam Marsden, Charlotte Wicks and Rhys Batt singing pieces from operas by Verdi, Puccini, Mozart and Donizetti. Supper by Adam Newington.

Sunday 29th June 4pm: Trinity Music Academy. Richard Evans will be bringing more of his extremely talented young musicians many of whom go on to have illustrious careers (check out Amiri Harewood who first played in Etchingham aged 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standard ticket £25.00, all Opera Supper tickets £30 - *Concessions - Friends of EMF and Seniors £21.00. Under 21s free, (cheque payable to Etchingham Music Festival, post to PO Box 100, Etchingham, East Sussex TN19 7US. Tickets may also be purchased on line from: www.wegottickets.com

COMMUNITY SPEEDWATCH: Can you help Etchingham Community Speedwatch (CSW)? Etchingham CSW always needs new volunteers to replace those that have to give up for personal or health reasons, or move out of the village. Speedwatch is NOT about getting drivers fines or points on their licence, it is designed as an educational tool to remind drivers of the speed limits in our villages. Yes, those observed exceeding the speed limit by a significant amount have the car details forwarded to the Police and the registered keeper of the vehicle will receive a warning letter, no further action will be taken unless the vehicle details are recorded by CSW groups on numerous occasions. Etchingham CSW has been operating since January 2014. Volunteers do not need to spend a lot of time at the roadside – half an hour a month is just as useful as several hours. Our sessions are normally half an hour but can be longer.

The first step is to visit the CSW website https://www.communityspeedwatch.org/ where you can find out all you need to know about CSW, to volunteer go to the ‘Register’ tab and select ‘Join existing’, then follow the instructions to register. As soon as the registration is complete the local co-ordinator will be sent your contact details, he will contact you to complete the joining process and get you started on sessions.

We are currently working on getting Hurst Green Speedwatch operating again, so if you live between the villages you might like to join Hurst Green instead of, or as well as Etchingham. Contact the Etchingham Co-ordinator; 01580 819532 [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HURST GREEN: If you are a Hurst Green resident reading this, we are in the process of getting the Hurst Green group operating again, please consider offering to volunteer. We will be holding the first two roadside sessions next week, with a couple of the Etchingham volunteers, if you see us out on the roadside you are welcome to come and talk to us if you want to find out more details.

ETSR 100 CLUB: Have you joined the ETSR 100 Club to help raise funds for the running and maintenance of the Village Halls, there is a monthly draw with three cash prizes, for more details on how to join contact the ETSR Administrator, at [email protected] or 07855 239848.

HIRE THE HALLS: It is easy to hire the village halls for your next children’s party, celebration, club meeting or whatever else you have in mind. For all information about the halls please take a look at the updated website etchinghamvillagehalls.co.uk or contact the ETSR Administrator, at [email protected] or 07855 239848.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open daily, 10am to 4pm, for visits and private prayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday Services are at 11am every Sunday, unless advised otherwise. Sunday June 29, Reverend Thomas Pelham.

CHURCH CONTACT: For Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings and all Pastoral matters, contact Reverend Thomas Pelham 07856 256174 [email protected] , for other Church related matters contact the Churchwardens, Caroline Moore 01580 819272 and Mary Barnes 01580 819142

YOUR EVENTS: As soon as you have the details send them to me to add to this page, get the details to me as soon as you have them to get maximum publicity. Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I normally need information by 10pm on Sunday, Monday afternoon at the latest, to be sure it will be in time for inclusion. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07483 211838 or email [email protected]