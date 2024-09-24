Etchingham Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Friday 27th September

HARVEST FUN: Tomorrow - Etchingham Church welcomes you to an afternoon of Harvest Fun, in the Parker Hall, Parsonage Croft, Saturday September 28, 2pm - 5pm. Tea, coffee, cakes, crafts - meet your neighbours, make new friends, help strengthen our community in Etchingham, everyone welcome.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS: are you planning any Christmas sales, fairs or events? Send me the details as soon as you have them available and I can give your events lots of publicity here.

ETSR 100 CLUB: The September draw for the 100 Club has taken place recently, the winners are Gill Jackson, Patricia Sherwood and Jo Smith, ETSR would like to thank everyone who participates in the 100 Club for your fantastic support for the village halls. By joining the Draw you make a significant contribution to the fund raising efforts to support the running of the village halls, whilst giving yourself the chance to win a monthly cash prize. If you'd like to join, please contact [email protected] for more details.

Submitted article

HIRE THE HALLS: It is easy to hire the village halls for your next children’s party, celebration, club meeting or whatever else you have in mind. For all information about the halls please take a look at the updated website etchinghamvillagehalls.co.uk or contact the ETSR Administrator, at [email protected].

VILLAGE HALLS: Do you have any ideas for regular events, clubs or classes etc. that could be run at the Village Halls, or any ideas for regular fundraising to help with the running costs of the halls If you have any thoughts or ideas please get in touch with the ETSR team [email protected] or 07855 239848.

CHURCH OPENING: The church is open daily, 10am to 4pm, for visits and private prayer.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday September 29, United Benefice Service at St. Philip's, Burwash Weald, 10.30am.

CHURCH CONTACT: For Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings and all Pastoral matters, Reverend Thomas Pelham 07856 256174 [email protected] . Churchwardens, Caroline Moore 01580 819272 and Mary Barnes 01580 819142

GIVE AS YOU LIVE: When we were raising funds for new playground equipment we used Give as you Live to help boost the funds, by joining Give as you Live (GAYL) you can raise money for our charity ( at not cost to you) every time you shop online. Now that the new equipment is in place the fundraising does not go away, the new equipment will not last for ever, at some point it will need repairs and will eventually need to be replaced again.

By using GAYL when you shop online you can help build up a fund to help pay for future repairs and replacement, use the link in this post to join, then when shoping online log in to GAYL first and use the link on the site to go to the site you are buying from.

YOUR EVENTS: As soon as you have the details send them to me to add to this page, get the details to me as soon as you have them to get maximum publicity. Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I normally need information by 10pm on Sunday, at the latest, to be sure it will be in time for inclusion. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07483 211838 or email [email protected]

Colin Boylett