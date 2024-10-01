Etchingham Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Friday 4th October

HARVEST FUN: Last Saturday, September 28, Etchingham Church welcomed village residents to an afternoon of Harvest Fun, in the Parker Hall, Parsonage Croft. The event started at 2pm, with people coming throughout the afternoon until 5pm. There was lots of tea, coffee and cakes available to keep everyone happy. One of the aims of the afternoon was for new residents to meet their neighbours, and hopefully make some new friends. The children enjoyed games and crafts while the adults sampled the delicious tea and cakes while getting to know some of their new neighbours.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS: are you planning any Christmas sales, fairs or events? Send me the details as soon as you have them available, I can then give your events lots of publicity here.

COMIC POLITICAL WHODUNNIT: “The Fall of Margaret Thatcher”, presented by Charles Moore with Kate Ehrman, in Etchingham Village Halls, Saturday November 9, 7.30pm, doors open at 7pm. Tickets £15, includes a glass of wine, available from Etchingham Post Office, e-tickets available from [email protected]. This true tale of devious Westminster skulduggery is semi-dramatised by Charles Moore with Kate Ehrman. All the dialogue in this show is ‘real’, taken from many sources (letters, interviews and speeches) by the acclaimed biographer of Britain’s first female Prime Minister. All proceeds will go towards the repair and maintenance of our C14th Church.

Submitted article

DIARY DATES: Make a note of these forthcoming events, full details nearer the dates. November 10, Remembrance Day Service, 10.30am at the Church; December 7 & 8, Etchingham Christmas Play in the Village Halls; Sunday December 8, 4pm, Crib, Carols & Christingle Service in the Church.

PARISH MAGAZINE: A bumper edition of the Burwash & Etchingham magazine, which now covers Etchingham, Burwash, Burwash Weald and Burwash Common, is now available from the Post Office and Church

ETSR 100 CLUB: The September draw for the 100 Club has taken place recently, the winners are Gill Jackson, Patricia Sherwood and Jo Smith, ETSR would like to thank everyone who participates in the 100 Club for your fantastic support for the village halls. By joining the Draw you make a significant contribution to the fund raising efforts to support the running of the village halls, whilst giving yourself the chance to win a monthly cash prize. If you'd like to join, please contact [email protected] for more details.

HIRE THE HALLS: It is easy to hire the village halls for your next children’s party, celebration, club meeting or whatever else you have in mind. For all information about the halls please take a look at the updated website etchinghamvillagehalls.co.uk or contact the ETSR Administrator, at [email protected] or 07855 239848.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open daily, 10am to 4pm, for visits and private prayer.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday Services are at 11am every Sunday, unless advised otherwise.

CHURCH CONTACT: For Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings and all Pastoral matters, contact Reverend Thomas Pelham 07856 256174 [email protected] , for other Church related matters contact the Churchwardens, Caroline Moore 01580 819272 and Mary Barnes 01580 819142

GIVE AS YOU LIVE: When we were raising funds for new playground equipment we used Give as you Live to help boost the funds, by joining Give as you Live (GAYL) you can raise money for our charity ( at no cost to you) every time you shop online. Now that the new equipment is in place the fundraising does not go away, the new equipment will not last for ever, at some point it will need repairs and will eventually need to be replaced again.

By using GAYL when you shop online you can help build up a fund to help pay for future repairs and replacement, use the link in this post to join, then when shoping online log in to GAYL first and use the link on the site to go to the site you are buying from.

YOUR EVENTS: As soon as you have the details send them to me to add to this page, get the details to me as soon as you have them to get maximum publicity. Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I normally need information by 10pm on Sunday, Monday afternoon at the latest, to be sure it will be in time for inclusion. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07483 211838 or email [email protected]

Colin Boylett