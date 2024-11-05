Etchingham Village Voice

COMIC POLITICAL WHODUNNIT: “The Fall of Margaret Thatcher”, presented by Charles Moore with Kate Ehrman, in Etchingham Village Halls, Saturday, November 9, 7.30pm, doors open at 7pm.

Tickets £15, includes a glass of wine, available from Etchingham Post Office, e-tickets available from [email protected].

This true tale of devious Westminster skulduggery is semi-dramatised by Charles Moore with Kate Ehrman. All the dialogue in this show is ‘real’, taken from many sources (letters, interviews and speeches) by the acclaimed biographer of Britain’s first female Prime Minister. All proceeds will go towards the repair and maintenance of our C14th Church.

CHRISTMAS PLAY: The Box Office is now open for the annual Christmas Play in the Village Halls. Tickets are selling fast – get yours TODAY.

“Death on the Dudwell”, Who killed Lord Haremere? There are two performances this year at 7pm on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8, tickets are £10 each, available from Etchingham Post Office or email [email protected]. Ticket includes a glass of wine, doors open at 6.30pm for refreshments. Proceeds this year will be divided between the Church, towards restoring the damp and mould stained walls, and the charity Rwanda Action.

PARISH MAGAZINE: The November edition of the Burwash Villages & Etchingham Magazine is now available from the Post Office, Church, Bistro and Londis Burwash, pick up a copy, £1.50, or subscribe and have every issue delivered to your door.

REPAIR CAFÉ: Robertsbridge & Brightling Repair Café is held every two months at Robertsbridge Village Hall, on Saturdays 9am to midday (last repairs accepted 11.45am). The last session for 2024 is tomorrow, Saturday, November 9, make a note of the 2025 dates for future reference, February 8, April 26, July 19, September 20 & November 8.

They can sharpen tools such as kitchen knives and garden tools; Repair small electricals lamps, kettles, toasters etc; Fabric repairs, buttons, patches, rips etc; Small woodwork repairs, clocks and bicycles. Take your item along and they will let you know if it is repairable, if they can’t repair it they probably know someone who can.

They cannot do repairs on computers and mobile phones, glass & ceramics, they cannot sharpen powered tools. How much does it cost? All you need is a little bit of cash for tea or coffee and biscuits and a voluntary contribution for any repair.

For more details email; [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/robertsbridgeandbrightlingrepaircafe/

CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL: The Christmas Tree Festival at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Burwash is Saturday, November 30 to Wednesday, December 4. Saturday to Tuesday 10am to 4pm, FREE ENTRY. Saturday 6pm to 8pm, Mince Pies, Wine and Entertainment, donation on the door. Wednesday 10am to 8pm, FREE ENTRY (5pm to 8pm is Burwash Festive Evening. These events are free entry, but please make a donation to the Church.

HAND SPINNING CLASSES: Learn to spin fleece into yarn. You will learn how to use a drop spindle and a spinning wheel. The course covers mechanics, co-ordination, drafting skills and plying. You will produce two bobbins of yarn over two days.

All materials and equipment are supplied. Bring a packed lunch. Tea, coffee, biscuits, cake and fun are supplied. Dates: Sunday, November 17 & Saturday, November 30, 10am to 3pm, Burwash Common Pavilion. Cost: £180 per person. Contact Lorraine 07952 050993 [email protected]

CHRISTMAS EVENTS: are you planning any Christmas sales, fairs or events? Send me the details as soon as you have them available, I can then give your events lots of publicity here.

DIARY DATES: Make a note of these forthcoming events, full details nearer the dates. November 10, Remembrance Day Service, 10.30am at the Church; December 7 & 8, Etchingham Christmas Play in the Village Halls; Sunday December 8, 4pm, Crib, Carols & Christingle Service in the Church.

HIRE THE HALLS: It is easy to hire the village halls for your next children’s party, celebration, club meeting or whatever else you have in mind. For all information about the halls please take a look at the updated website etchinghamvillagehalls.co.uk or contact the ETSR Administrator, at [email protected] or 07855 239848.

SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE: The annual Service of Remembrance will be held at the War Memorial on Sunday (November 10), assemble at the War Memorial at 10.45am for the tributes and wreath laying, followed by a service in the Church for those who wish to attend.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open daily, 10am to 4pm, for visits and private prayer.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday Services are at 11am every Sunday, unless advised otherwise. Sunday November 10, 10.45, Canon Patrick Sales; November 17, Reverend Thomas Pelham; November 24, Reverend Liz France.

CHURCH CONTACT: For Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings and all Pastoral matters, contact Reverend Thomas Pelham 07856 256174 [email protected] , for other Church related matters contact the Churchwardens, Caroline Moore 01580 819272 and Mary Barnes 01580 819142

GIVE AS YOU LIVE: When we were raising funds for new playground equipment we used Give as you Live to help boost the funds, by joining Give as you Live (GAYL) you can raise money for our charity ( at no cost to you) every time you shop online. Now that the new equipment is in place the fundraising does not go away, the new equipment will not last for ever, at some point it will need repairs and will eventually need to be replaced again.

By using GAYL when you shop online you can help build up a fund to help pay for future repairs and replacement, use the link in this post to join, then when shopping online log in to GAYL first and use the link on the site to go to the site you are buying from.

https://www.giveasyoulive.com/join/ergt

