Etchingham Village Voice

November 15

CHRISTMAS PLAY: The Box Office is now open for the annual Christmas Play in the Village Halls. Tickets are selling fast – get yours TODAY, there are two performances this year. “Death on the Dudwell”, Who killed Lord Haremere? There are two performances this year at 7pm on Saturday December 7 and Sunday December 8, tickets are £10 each, available from Etchingham Post Office or email [email protected] , ticket includes a glass of wine, doors open at 6.30pm for refreshments. Proceeds this year will be divided between the Church, towards restoring the damp and mould stained walls, and the charity Rwanda Action.

PARISH MAGAZINE: The November edition of the Burwash Villages & Etchingham Magazine is now available from the Post Office, Church, Bistro and Londis Burwash, pick up a copy, £1.50, or subscribe and have every issue delivered to your door.

CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL: The Christmas Tree Festival at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Burwash is Saturday November 30 to Wednesday December 4. Saturday to Tuesday 10am to 4pm, FREE ENTRY. Saturday 6pm to 8pm, Mince Pies, Wine and Entertainment, donation on the door. Wednesday 10am to 8pm, FREE ENTRY (5pm to 8pm is Burwash Festive Evening. These events are free entry, but please make a donation to the Church.

HAND SPINNING CLASSES: Learn to spin fleece into yarn. You will learn how to use a drop spindle and a spinning wheel. The course covers mechanics, co-ordination, drafting skills and plying. You will produce 2 bobbins of yarn over 2 days. All materials and equipment are supplied. Bring a packed lunch. Tea, coffee, biscuits, cake and fun are supplied. Dates: Sunday November 17 & Saturday November 30, 10am to 3pm, Burwash Common Pavilion. Cost: £180 per person. Contact Lorraine 07952 050993 [email protected]

CHRISTMAS EVENTS: are you planning any Christmas sales, fairs or events? Send me the details as soon as you have them available, I can then give your events lots of publicity here.

DIARY DATES: Make a note of these forthcoming events, full details nearer the dates. December 7 & 8, Etchingham Christmas Play in the Village Halls; Sunday December 8, 4pm, Crib, Carols & Christingle Service in the Church.

HIRE THE HALLS: It is easy to hire the village halls for your next children’s party, celebration, club meeting or whatever else you have in mind. For all information about the halls please take a look at the updated website etchinghamvillagehalls.co.uk or contact the ETSR Administrator, at [email protected] or 07855 239848.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open daily, 10am to 4pm, for visits and private prayer.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday Services are at 11am every Sunday, unless advised otherwise. November 17, Reverend Thomas Pelham; November 24, Reverend Liz France.

CHURCH CONTACT: For Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings and all Pastoral matters, contact Reverend Thomas Pelham 07856 256174 [email protected] , for other Church related matters contact the Churchwardens, Caroline Moore 01580 819272 and Mary Barnes 01580 819142

GIVE AS YOU LIVE: When we were raising funds for new playground equipment we used Give as you Live to help boost the funds, by joining Give as you Live (GAYL) you can raise money for our charity ( at no cost to you) every time you shop online. Now that the new equipment is in place the fundraising does not go away, the new equipment will not last for ever, at some point it will need repairs and will eventually need to be replaced again.

By using GAYL when you shop online you can help build up a fund to help pay for future repairs and replacement, use the link in this post to join, then when shoping online log in to GAYL first and use the link on the site to go to the site you are buying from.

https://www.giveasyoulive.com/join/ergt

YOUR EVENTS: As soon as you have the details send them to me to add to this page, get the details to me as soon as you have them to get maximum publicity. Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I normally need information by 10pm on Sunday, Monday afternoon at the latest, to be sure it will be in time for inclusion. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07483 211838 or email [email protected]