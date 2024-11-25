Etchingham Village Voice

CHRISTMAS PLAY: Only a few tickets left for the annual Christmas Play in the Village Halls – get yours TODAY, “Death on the Dudwell”, Who killed Lord Haremere?

There are two performances this year at 7pm on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8, tickets are £10 each, available from Etchingham Post Office or email [email protected]

Ticket includes a glass of wine, doors open at 6.30pm for refreshments. Proceeds this year will be divided between the Church, towards restoring the damp and mould stained walls, and the charity Rwanda Action.

SHOP UPDATE: From the Parish Council Chairman. As many of you may be aware the construction work required to the river bank at the back of the shop (the reason why this property has yet to be sold) is being progressed but has taken a long time to get organised.

To work within 8mts of a river course requires specialist Environmental Agency permits for EACH task undertaken. Due to the nature of the repair, a Structural Engineer's detail has to be developed and submitted alongside detailed Risk Assessments and Method Statements.

EPC are pleased to announce that these are 90% complete with only the formality of the issue of the permits and the engagement of a bespoke contractor to be finalised.

Fortunately, in a way, the time taken to get the permits to do the work demanded by the Environment Agency from the Environment Agency – yes you did read that right – has given us the time to earmark some money at least, to go towards what will be a significant sum.

The eventual sale of the shop once the work has been completed will, it is anticipated, offset the expenditure.

We have lost the ‘weather window’ to do this work for now anyway due to the winter risks of the area flooding, but it is hoped that everything will be in place to proceed with all speed once we are through the worst of the winter/early spring weather and the ground is stable enough to work on and get the task underway.

If any villagers have any particular concerns or questions, please feel free to attend our monthly EPC meetings to discuss further.

SCHOOL CHRISTMAS FAIR: Friday, November 29 from 3.30pm, Hamper Raffle, Silent Auction, Festive Games, Gingerbread decorating, and much more, and of course Father Christmas will be there.

CHRISTMAS MARKET: St. Michael’s Hospice have a Christmas Market in Etchingham Village Halls on Saturday, November 30, 9.30am to 2pm.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: The village Christmas Tree lights switch on will take place on Saturday, November 30 at Englefield. From 4.30pm – switch on at 5.30pm, come and enjoy a mince pie and mulled wine before the switch on.

CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL: The Christmas Tree Festival at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Burwash is Saturday, November 30 to Wednesday, December 4. Saturday to Tuesday 10am to 4pm, FREE ENTRY.

Saturday 6pm to 8pm, Mince Pies, Wine and Entertainment, donation on the door. Wednesday 10am to 8pm, FREE ENTRY (5pm to 8pm is Burwash Festive Evening.

These events are free entry, but please make a donation to the Church.

DIARY DATES: Make a note of these forthcoming events, full details nearer the dates. Sunday, December 8, 4pm, Crib, Carols & Christingle Service in the Church.

HIRE THE HALLS: It is easy to hire the village halls for your next children’s party, celebration, club meeting or whatever else you have in mind.

For all information about the halls please take a look at the updated website etchinghamvillagehalls.co.uk or contact the ETSR Administrator, at [email protected] or 07855 239848.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open daily, 10am to 4pm, for visits and private prayer.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday Services are at 11am every Sunday, unless advised otherwise.

CHURCH CONTACT: For Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings and all Pastoral matters, contact Reverend Thomas Pelham 07856 256174 [email protected] , for other church-related matters contact the Churchwardens, Caroline Moore 01580 819272 and Mary Barnes 01580 819142

GIVE AS YOU LIVE: When we were raising funds for new playground equipment we used Give as you Live to help boost the funds, by joining Give as you Live (GAYL) you can raise money for our charity (at no cost to you) every time you shop online.

Now that the new equipment is in place the fundraising does not go away, the new equipment will not last for ever, at some point it will need repairs and will eventually need to be replaced again.

By using GAYL when you shop online you can help build up a fund to help pay for future repairs and replacement, use the link in this post to join, then when shoping online log in to GAYL first and use the link on the site to go to the site you are buying from.

https://www.giveasyoulive.com/join/ergt

YOUR EVENTS: As soon as you have the details send them to me to add to this page, get the details to me as soon as you have them to get maximum publicity.

Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying.

I normally need information by 10pm on Sunday, Monday afternoon at the latest, to be sure it will be in time for inclusion. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07483 211838 or email [email protected]