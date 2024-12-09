Etchingham Village Voice

13th December

CHRISTMAS PLAY: Many thanks to William, Hannah, the cast and everyone who worked behind the scenes to present the village with another excellent Village Play, too many to mention everyone by name - but you know who you are. I have now processed all the photos and video clips and uploaded to two online albums, the video clips are in chronological order, so if you were unable to attend you can play them in sequence and follow the story, there are only a few minor bits missing. The quality of some of the photos varies as they were taken without flash using just the stage lighting.

Part one has 87 photos and 36 video clips, the photos were taken during the dress rehearsal on Saturday and before the start as the audience arrived. the video clips take you up to the interval, the remainder are in part two and were recorded on Sunday.

https://www.flickr.com/.../ttelyob/albums/72177720322436617

Part two has 41 photos and 30 video clips of all the second part, the photos were taken as the audience arrived, and a few more taken during the first part on Sunday.

https://www.flickr.com/.../ttelyob/albums/72177720322451231

Any queries - just get in touch

SHOP UPDATE: From the Parish Council Chairman. As many of you may be aware the construction work required to the river bank at the back of the shop (the reason why this property has yet to be sold) is being progressed but has taken a long time to get organised. To work within 8mts of a river course requires specialist Environmental Agency permits for EACH task undertaken. Due to the nature of the repair, a Structural Engineer's detail has to be developed and submitted alongside detailed Risk Assessments and Method Statements. EPC are pleased to announce that these are 90% complete with only the formality of the issue of the permits and the engagement of a bespoke contractor to be finalised. Fortunately, in a way, the time taken to get the permits to do the work demanded by the Environment Agency from the Environment Agency – yes you did read that right – has given us the time to earmark some money at least, to go towards what will be a significant sum.

The eventual sale of the shop once the work has been completed will, it is anticipated, offset the expenditure. We have lost the ‘weather window’ to do this work for now anyway due to the winter risks of the area flooding, but it is hoped that everything will be in place to proceed with all speed once we are through the worst of the winter/early spring weather and the ground is stable enough to work on and get the task underway. If any villagers have any particular concerns or questions, please feel free to attend our monthly EPC meetings to discuss further.

CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL: The Christmas Tree Festival at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Burwash was held between Saturday November 30 and Wednesday December 4. As usual it was a fantastic display, if you didn’t manage to see it I have uploaded my photos to an online album which can be viewed at this location - https://www.flickr.com/photos/ttelyob/albums/72177720322329329/

HIRE THE HALLS: It is easy to hire the village halls for your next children’s party, celebration, club meeting or whatever else you have in mind. For all information about the halls please take a look at the updated website etchinghamvillagehalls.co.uk or contact the ETSR Administrator, at [email protected] or 07855 239848.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open daily, 10am to 4pm, for visits and private prayer.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday Services are at 11am every Sunday, unless advised otherwise. Sunday December 15, Reverend Thomas Pelham; December 22, Canon Patrick Sales; Christmas Eve, 8pm – Christmas Eve Eucharist, Reverend Thomas Pelham; Christmas Day, 10am, Reverend Thomas Pelham; December 29, United Benefice Service St, Philip’s, Burwash Weald; January 5, Reverend Thomas Pelham; January 12, Reverend Thomas Pelham; January 19, Reverend Thomas Pelham; January 26, (Priest TBC)

CHURCH CONTACT: For Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings and all Pastoral matters, contact Reverend Thomas Pelham 07856 256174 [email protected] , for other Church related matters contact the Churchwardens, Caroline Moore 01580 819272 and Mary Barnes 01580 819142

GIVE AS YOU LIVE: When we were raising funds for new playground equipment we used Give as you Live to help boost the funds, by joining Give as you Live (GAYL) you can raise money for our charity ( at no cost to you) every time you shop online. Now that the new equipment is in place the fundraising does not go away, the new equipment will not last for ever, at some point it will need repairs and will eventually need to be replaced again.

By using GAYL when you shop online you can help build up a fund to help pay for future repairs and replacement, use the link in this post to join, then when shoping online log in to GAYL first and use the link on the site to go to the site you are buying from.

https://www.giveasyoulive.com/join/ergt

YOUR EVENTS: As soon as you have the details send them to me to add to this page, get the details to me as soon as you have them to get maximum publicity. Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I normally need information by 10pm on Sunday, Monday afternoon at the latest, to be sure it will be in time for inclusion. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07483 211838 or email [email protected]