Etchingham Village Voice

Friday 31st January

CRAFT FAIR: A new Craft Fair on Saturday September 27, open 10am till 5pmRaising funds for Etchingham Trust for Sports and Recreation (ETRS) Reg. Charity No. 1076642, towards the upkeep and maintenance of the Village Halls.Sorry, we can’t accept catering businesses but welcome a diversity of local artisan makers. Table, supplied, 6ft costs £20, set up from 8am.Please register your interest with Paulette Barton [email protected] a brief description of your business.

VILLAGE FETE: The Etchingham Village Fete is on Saturday June 7, planning is underway, so watch the noticeboards and this column for updates, or join the Facebook Etchingham Fete group where updates will be posted. Are you interested in having a stall at the Fete to sell your products or crafts? The pitch fee for each stall will be £15, we are interested in getting more food related stalls. If you are interested in having a stall please contact Annette Childs [email protected] contact Annette Childs 01580 819382 [email protected]

ETCHINGHAM CLUB: A saunter around the Aegean with Gin @ Six, with Nick Smith, Thursday February 6, 7.15pm, Club opens at 7pm. Please book in at [email protected] Donations to the Church Fabric Fund.

QUIZ NIGHT: A Quiz Night in Etchingham Village Halls on Saturday February 15, 7pm, plus a raffle. Teams of 4-6 for the quiz, tickets are £12.50 per person, price includes a two course supper, but not wine, wine will be available from the bar. Please bring your own cutlery and plates, glasses provided. Tickets from Etchingham Post Office, or contact Annette Childs 01580 819382 [email protected] . In aid of Etchingham Church.

HANSEL & GRETEL: Burwash Amateur Pantomime Society present Hansel & Gretel in Burwash Village Hall, Saturday February 1, 2.30pm & 7.30pm. Sunday February 2, 2.30pm. Saturday February 8, 2.30pm & 7.30pm. Tickets available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/baps ot from the Parish Room in the Bear Car Park, open Monday and Wednesday 10.00 to 12.00, no booking fee. BAPS raising funds to support local childrens groups.

HIRE THE HALLS: It is easy to hire the village halls for your next children’s party, celebration, club meeting or whatever else you have in mind. For all information about the halls please take a look at the updated website etchinghamvillagehalls.co.uk or contact the ETSR Administrator, at [email protected] or 07855 239848.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open daily, 10am to 4pm, for visits and private prayer.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday Services are at 11am every Sunday, unless advised otherwise.

CHURCH CONTACT: For Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings and all Pastoral matters, contact Reverend Thomas Pelham 07856 256174 [email protected] , for other Church related matters contact the Churchwardens, Caroline Moore 01580 819272 and Mary Barnes 01580 819142

YOUR EVENTS: As soon as you have the details send them to me to add to this page, get the details to me as soon as you have them to get maximum publicity. Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I normally need information by 10pm on Sunday, Monday afternoon at the latest, to be sure it will be in time for inclusion. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07483 211838 or email [email protected]