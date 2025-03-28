ETI named Guild Care’s ‘Charity Champion’ for March

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Guild Care is delighted to announce that Electronic Temperature Instruments Ltd (ETI) has been named their ‘Charity Champion’ for March. This is in recognition of ETI’s unwavering support for more than 12 years, helping Guild Care to reduce social isolation and social stigma in the Worthing community.

As a Worthing-based business and a long-term supporter of Guild Care, ETI has been instrumental in helping the social care charity to support older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities.

ETI’s sponsorship of key events, including Guild Care’s flagship ‘Walk with Purpose’ which takes place in July, and their annual contribution towards the Christmas dinner at Guild Care’s nursing care home for people living with dementia, Haviland House, ensures that people who rely on Guild Care’s services continue to receive the care and support they need.

ETI’s CSR Coordinator, Nicky Dumbleton, said, “ETI is proud to have supported Guild Care for over a decade, building a partnership based on shared values and a commitment to making a difference in our community. It has been incredibly rewarding to see the positive impact Guild Care has on so many lives. We look forward to continuing our support for the incredible work they do, knowing that we are helping to make a lasting difference in our community.”

ETI teams have generously taken part in lots of Guild Care fundraising events over the years

Daryl Wollers, Corporate Development & Partnership Officer at Guild Care, added, “ETI has been a fantastic supporter of Guild Care for many years, and we are delighted to recognise their generosity by naming them our Charity Champion for March. We are very grateful for their continued involvement in our cause and look forward to growing this partnership even further so we can support even more people in our community.”

As Guild Care continues its mission to help everyone in need of care to live fulfilling, safe & secure lives, partnerships with businesses like ETI play a crucial role in sustaining and expanding their charitable work. It not only raises vital funds but also increases awareness of the challenges faced by many within the Worthing community.

To find out more about how your business can support Guild Care, visit www.guildcare.org or email [email protected].