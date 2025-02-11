Etienne Pardier - the world famous magician returns to Worthing for talk in May
Etienne Pradier returns to Indigo restaurant, Worthing on Thursday 8th May at 7pm! The favourite close up magician of the King and many other celebrities, achieved an incredible third place in the world championships of magicians.
He is only one of 300 in the world who is a member of the Magic Circle with gold star!
£59.00 per person includes magic and 3 course meal. See the menu at www.indigorestaurant.info/events or refer to the flyer.
BOOKING
Full refund if cancelled by 25th April 2025
Seating will be social unless otherwise requested
Guests are respectfully requested to pay in full when booking.
Please provide your food choices when booking and advise of any allergies or intolerances.
Please get in touch to book, you can reach us by contacting Reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens on 01903 230451