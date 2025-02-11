Etienne Pardier - the world famous magician returns to Worthing for talk in May

For one night only, be mystified and bedazzled!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Etienne Pradier returns to Indigo restaurant, Worthing on Thursday 8th May at 7pm! The favourite close up magician of the King and many other celebrities, achieved an incredible third place in the world championships of magicians.

He is only one of 300 in the world who is a member of the Magic Circle with gold star!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£59.00 per person includes magic and 3 course meal. See the menu at www.indigorestaurant.info/events or refer to the flyer.

Etienne Pradier at Indigo restaurant Worthing

BOOKING

Full refund if cancelled by 25th April 2025

Seating will be social unless otherwise requested

Guests are respectfully requested to pay in full when booking.

Please provide your food choices when booking and advise of any allergies or intolerances.

Please get in touch to book, you can reach us by contacting Reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens on 01903 230451