Etienne Pardier - the world famous magician returns to Worthing for talk in May

By Mina Woodington
Contributor
Published 11th Feb 2025, 14:41 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 15:00 BST
For one night only, be mystified and bedazzled!

Etienne Pradier returns to Indigo restaurant, Worthing on Thursday 8th May at 7pm! The favourite close up magician of the King and many other celebrities, achieved an incredible third place in the world championships of magicians.

Most Popular

He is only one of 300 in the world who is a member of the Magic Circle with gold star!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

£59.00 per person includes magic and 3 course meal. See the menu at www.indigorestaurant.info/events or refer to the flyer.

Etienne Pradier at Indigo restaurant Worthingplaceholder image
Etienne Pradier at Indigo restaurant Worthing

BOOKING

Full refund if cancelled by 25th April 2025

Seating will be social unless otherwise requested

Guests are respectfully requested to pay in full when booking.

Please provide your food choices when booking and advise of any allergies or intolerances.

Please get in touch to book, you can reach us by contacting Reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens on 01903 230451

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice