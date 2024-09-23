Events at St. Anne's Church, Lewes

By Jackie Price
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 10:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Do join us for our Harvest Festival service this Sunday (29th) at 10am.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH

The church is open every week day from 9am to 4pm. All are welcome to our regular services and opportunities for worship

Sunday

Tell us what's happening in your area.Tell us what's happening in your area.
Tell us what's happening in your area.

8am Holy Communion. A reflective service using the language of the Book of Common Prayer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

10am Holy Communion with children’s group. Words, music and sacrament, includes our creative children’s group

Monday to Friday

9:15am Morning Prayer. A time of prayer, Biblical readings, and contemplation.

Tuesday

7pm Silent Prayer. Meeting God in stillness and silence, concluding with a reading.

For more information contact Ben on [email protected] or Tel: 01273 933357

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.