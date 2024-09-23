Events at St. Anne's Church, Lewes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Do join us for our Harvest Festival service this Sunday (29th) at 10am.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH

The church is open every week day from 9am to 4pm. All are welcome to our regular services and opportunities for worship

Sunday

8am Holy Communion. A reflective service using the language of the Book of Common Prayer.

10am Holy Communion with children’s group. Words, music and sacrament, includes our creative children’s group

Monday to Friday

9:15am Morning Prayer. A time of prayer, Biblical readings, and contemplation.

Tuesday

7pm Silent Prayer. Meeting God in stillness and silence, concluding with a reading.

For more information contact Ben on [email protected] or Tel: 01273 933357