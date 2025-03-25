Events at The Salvation Army Worthing Corps
Events at Worthing Corps BN11 1RL
Palm Sunday Worship - Sunday 13th April 2025 @ 10am
Easter Choir Holy Week Presentation - Tuesday 15th April 2025 @ 7.30pm
Holy Week Reflection - Wednesday 16th April 2025 @ 7.30pm
Music for Holy Week from the SA Band - Thursday 17th April 2025 @ 7.30pm
Easter Sunday Worship - Sunday 20th April 2025 @ 10am
The Salvation Army, 9-11 Crescent Road, Worthing, West Sussex BN11 1RL
Tel: 01903 234497
Email: [email protected]
Good Friday Worship - Friday 18th April 2025 @ 10.30am to 12 noon. Meet outside Collingwood Batchellor to walk to Montague Place for United Church service.