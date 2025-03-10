Every day is bin day for Hailsham charity Medi Tech Trust

A Hailsham charity, Medi Tech Trust collects unused sealed medical supplies such as bandages, plasters, catheters, leg bags etc. which cannot be returned to the NHS and would otherwise go to landfill. These are then checked for suitability and then recycled to Low Income Countries and to war zones such as Ukraine.

Throughout East Sussex, from the Surrey and Kent Borders in the North to the South Coast, some of our local GP practices have joined this initiative to help prevent the wastage of some really valuable items. The Medi Tech Trust Team is still promoting this project and hopes to get all surgeries involved. They are supported in their endeavours by their own local Sussex Weald MP Nusrat Ghani, who is also a Patron of the Charity.

The participating surgeries now have a childproof yellow bin where these items can be left by their registered patients. The bins are not always in sight but there is usually a notice to say the surgery is collecting items for Medi Tech Trust. These bins are not for any medications which should be returned to the pharmacy or for any sharps which need to be safely disposed of in the correct sharps bin. Please check with your local surgery to see if they are already collecting for Medi Tech Trust, if not please tell them about us.

Often there are larger items such as boots, supports, boxes of pads etc, and the surgeries cannot cope with these, but these items can be dropped off at the Medi Tech Trust office and warehouse in Hailsham. You can deliver any weekday between 10 and 4. If you cannot get to Hailsham the charity will try to collect when it is next making collections in your local area. The warehouse manager will arrange a date and time for any large items. Medi Tech Trust. Unit 6, Swan Barn Business Centre, Hailsham BN27 2BY 01323 442211 (www.meditechtrust.org)