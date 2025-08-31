Every dog has its day: Wadhurst care home residents celebrate National Dog Day

National Dog Day is an annual event to raise awareness of the number of dogs in rescue centres and to encourage people to adopt dogs from shelters and dog homes.

Residents had a brilliant time learning about different breeds and their characteristics, reminiscing about pets and finding out fascinating facts about dogs and puppies. Staff, families and residents enjoyed a virtual Dog Show with pictures of their own pet dogs, and very much enjoyed a visit from 3 Corgis.

General Manager, Catalin Gyulai said: “Our residents love animals and lots of them have owned dogs in the past so it was lovely to hear their stories about the different things their dogs had got up to.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

