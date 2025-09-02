Every hour helps. Every volunteer counts: Hastings hospice appeals for support

St Michael’s Hospice is calling on its local community for urgent support, as its charity shops face a critical shortage of volunteers. Between April – June 2025, their shops were forced to close for a total of 217 hours – the equivalent of nearly 28 days of trading, simply because there weren’t enough volunteers to keep the shops open. Every hour the shops are open helps to fund the Hospice’s essential services.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their shops are also an integral part of the high streets of Hastings and Rother, offering a place for people to feel part of their community. One volunteer said, “When my partner died, I was at a loss to know what to do. Volunteering has given me a new lease of life.”

So how can you help? Whether it’s a few hours a week, or a few days, every hour you give enables an hour of care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Wardle, Income Generation Director said; “Our volunteers are the lifeblood of our retail operation. Our shops generate more than £800,000 each year for the Hospice, helping to fund vital palliative care services, delivered free of charge, to those living with life limiting conditions throughout Hastings and Rother. This wouldn’t be possible were it not for our volunteers giving up their time, skills and experience to join us as a valued member of our retail volunteer team.”

Peter, a retail shop volunteer

Who are they looking for?

Those with free time over weekends, happy to volunteer on a Saturday or Sunday.

Individuals with a flair for retail, merchandising and display, hospitality or customer service, who miss the energy of busy work environment.

Those who want to make use of skills, experience, interests and knowledge, and put them to good use as a Lead Volunteer.

Individuals looking for a meaningful way to stay active in their community, who would like to connect, make new friends, learn new skills or build confidence.

All you need is a smile, a willingness to learn, and a passion for supporting your local Hospice.

If you’re ready to lend a hand and be part of something special in your community, they’d love to hear from you. Pop into your local St Michael’s Hospice shop or visit stmichaelshospice.com for more information.