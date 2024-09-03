Everybody should be able to reach the beach in East Preston
Planning permission has been granted to install a boardwalk at the end of Sea Road in East Preston. It will start where the road ends and the shingle begins. At the end of boardwalk is a 10 x 3m platform; sitting above the high tide mark. A perfect spot to watch the sun rise or set ... and every thing else in between.
The aim is to build the boardwalk in Winter 2024, ready for Spring 2025.
Fundriasing has begun and nearly £20,000 has been raised already. This will pay for the foundation structure. A further £10,000 is needed for the remaining ‘decking boards’ and Public Liability insurance.
If you can and would like to help there is a crowdfunding page: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/sea-road-beach-access. Or you can contact us at [email protected] to enquire about a direct donation. Any donations would be very gratefully received. Thank you.
If you would like to know more about the project find us on facebbook (search Sea Road Beach Access). And please share the project with your friends.
Thank you for taking the time to read about our project; we really appreciate the support.
