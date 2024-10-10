Everyone Active encourages the older generation to get active in Crawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With more than 230 centres across the country, Everyone Active offers activities for all ages, as well as specialised classes designed to appeal to older people.

This October and November, across Crawley, Everyone Active is encouraging over 60s to become physically and mentally active, with the launch of its Age is Just a Number campaign.

Now in its fourth year, the campaign celebrates the senior demographic by showcasing their fitness stories and proving what can be achieved by staying active in later life.

The campaign launched on Saturday, October 5 – the same weekend as Silver Sunday, the national day for older people – and will run until Sunday, November 17.

K2 Crawley, Broadfield 3G Pitch & Pavilion and The Bewbush Centre, run by leading operator Everyone Active in partnership with Crawley Borough Council, are encouraging the older generation to visit their local centre and enjoy the wide range of activities on offer.

Everyone Active supports older people to exercise across the country throughout the year, with regular dedicated senior activity sessions already seeing 18,000 attendances each month.

Jon Hodgson, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are proud to offer our members a friendly and welcoming environment that motivates people of all ages to get active.

“Maintaining physical activity and keeping socially active is vitally important for older people in the local community.

“This campaign aims to inspire people to try a new activity or engage in simple exercises each week at home, helping people of all abilities discover the different ways they can enjoy exercise.”

By signing up here, people can find out more about local senior sessions and receive inspirational videos from fantastic senior members, as well as being in with a chance to win a six-month adult membership.

Proving that gyms, swimming pools and other activities are perfect for people of all ages to use and enjoy, watch the inspirational stories from older members across the country here.