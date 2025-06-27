Ex serviceman Guy Radlett to carry out Sussex Memorial March

Former Army Military Corps Sergeant, Guy Radlett, is undertaking a 120 mile walk to commemorate both the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, as well as the 109th anniversary of the Battle of Boar’s Head – ‘The Day Sussex Died’. As well as marking these important anniversaries, Guy will be raising money for the RBL Poppy Appeal, and other military charities.

He will be farewelled by HM Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex from Rye Harbour at 7am on Saturday and will follow the Sussex coastline until he arrives at Chichester Harbour on Sunday.

Supporters are welcome to join Guy for a mile as he marches in memory of Sussex’s fallen and in support of today’s heroes.

Here is a link for donations: https://www.givewheel.com/fundraising/7247/sussex-by-the-sea-memorial-march-2025/