Excellence despite a tough year for Felpham and Middleton Horticultural Society

A warm and sunny day heralded the Summer Show of the Felpham and Middleton Horticultural Society bringing a splash of colour to St Mary's Centre.

Despite the odd weather this summer, with no particular pattern - either pouring with rain or very hot and dry windy weather, the excellence of the exhibits more than made up for the slightly reduced number from 26 adults, four of which were non-members (three entering for the first time), plus three children.

The Fruit and Vegetable categories were particularly impressive with nearly twice as many entries than the previous two years with a good selection across all classes. It was encouraging to receive entries from members of the Allottment Society.

Two entries were received for the Collection of Vegetables, a class not entered for some years. The Blasckmore Cup for this class was presented to Jim Harris for his outstanding entry. Jim also won the Kane Challenge Cup for most points in the Vegetable Classes.

A new member and entrant, Jane Walters, won the Salmon Cup for Most points in the Fruit Classes.

The Norman Beeson Cup for Most points in the Dahlia classes and the Jescot Cup for the Best Dahlias in Show was retained by Paulline Scrace. Pauline also retained the Adames Cup for Most outstanding Horticultural exhibit.

The dahlia classes were one of a number of colourful editions to the display in the Hall. After the rain and wind a few days before the Show it was no small wonder the blooms had any petals left!

Sandra Harris retained the Clarke Cup for her superb and colourful Best vase of Cut Flowers. Sandra also won the Kane Cup for the Most points in Flower classes (excluding dahlias).

The Beryl Allen Plate for the Best Orchid was won by Hazel Aldington, a most beautiful bloom indeed.

A special award, a Certificate of Merit, was presented to Jane Walters for the class titled A Vase of Small Mixed Flowers. This award was made for the very first time to an exhibitor of our Society by the judge, a committee member of the Hampshire Federation of Horticultural Societies of which our Society is also affiliated.

The two most coveted awards presented are the Manor House Trophy for Most points in Show, this year won by David Donovan and the RHS Banksian Medal, won by Jim Harris.

The Banksian Medal is awarded to the competitor who wins the largest total amount of money in prizes in the horticultural classses. According to RHS Rules, winners of the two previous years are not eligible to win the medal in the current year. As Sandra Dean and Pauline Scrace won the medal the two previous years they were not eligible to win this year.

Judges gave high praise for the excellence of all exhibits during a difficult growing year.

In the non-horticultural section, Cookery and Preserves was not as well supported this year - to hot to be in the kitchen? But it was encouraging to see one new entrant. David Donovan retained the Diamond Jubilee Cup which is allocated on overall points.

The judge was particularly impressed with David's entry in the class "a small glass jar of fruit jelly" and also his Victoria Sandwich entry and commented that if there was a trophy for Best in Show either would have won although there was also another strong contender.

The Photography Cup was won by Anna Hawkes who also won the Horsfield Cup for Most points in Arts and Crafts classes. The latter section again saw a variety of outstanding skills.

A recent new member and exhibitor, Sharon Rowe, won the West Sussex Flower Club Trophy for her entry in the class"Reach for the Sky", a well-depicted title and deserved winner.

"Mini Market" class was won by Rhonda Ball and "An Arrangement in an Unusual Container by Pip Slater. Sharon also won the Pam Grant Cup for Best Exhibit in the Pot Plant Section (excluding orchids) and also the Carter-Clout Cup for Best Exhibit in Gladioli Classes - a promising new exhibitor to the Society.

Unfortunately there were no children's entrants in the 7 years and under but a very worthy winner, Esme McMillan, in the 8 to 14 years.

Many members and visitors enjoyed the sunshine and afternoon tea in St Mary's garden where a well-stocked marquee sold a variety of home-grown plants.

In the absence of our President, Cups and Trophies were presented by our Chairman, Paula Puleston.

Don Faircloth, Show Secretary, thanked all those who had exhibited and encouraged those who stayed for prize-giving to have a go at our Spring Show on March 8, 2025.

After the drawing of the raffle, Chairman, Paula Puleston, closed the show by thanking all those involved before and on the day who had worked to make the show the success it was.

The Society meets next on September 26 at St Mary's Centre, 7.30pm, when Paul Abbott will speak on "Houseplants". Visitors are most welcome, just come along, entrance for non-members is £2 to include refreshments.