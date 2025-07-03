‘Excessive’ temperatures cause newly laid tarmac to melt in Cross in Hand

The B2106, main route from Heathfield via Halland and Ringmer to Lewes had been resurfaced with tarmac and a stone top dressing from Cross in Hand to the Uckfield turning.

But on Monday and Tuesday, cyclists, drivers and walkers placed posts on social media saying the surface was 'melting.'

Damian Poland said: 'Wow - the newly resurfaced area down by Clarkes Jaguar has melted...' 'Leroy Squires said: 'I just rode on that road (push bike,) cars are flying, stones everywhere....avoid, avoid.'

Motorists dubbed the surface dressing 'cheap' saying it is a 'complete waste of money' and now 'needs to be done again.' But on Tuesday Damian Poland said: "It has been swept and cleared with very little loose gravel but the tar that was glueing the gravel to he road has melted.' Philippa Rumens counselled: 'You can drive on it but it's very slippery.'

While Kathy Morgan warned: 'Please mind pets on hot, melted tarmac. Take care everyone.'

A spokesperson from East Sussex County Council told the Express: 'The excessive heat, which results in extremely high road surface temperatures, can soften newly laid asphalt and we would urge motorists to take extra care when temperatures are high.

'We are aware of issues on the B2012 at Cross in Hand and attended on Monday to add more chippings to the area to firm up the surface. Our teams monitored the road on Tuesday and will return to see if any damage has been caused that requires repair.'