Excitement building for 2025 Ride + Stride fundraiser

With just six weeks to go before this year’s Ride + Stride fundraiser, excitement is building at churches right across West and East Sussex ahead of the September 13 event.

Ride + Stride plays a vital role in raising funds for places of worship and gives participants a chance to really appreciate the hundreds of gorgeous churches around the counties of East Sussex and West Sussex.

Sponsored participants can choose to cycle, walk or even run around their planned route, visiting as many churches as possible along the way. Half the money raised goes to your nominated place of worship while the other half goes to the Sussex Historic Churches Trust, which awards grants to churches in need of urgent repair or restoration.

Ride + Stride is a nationwide event and raises more than £15 million for churches every year.This year Ride + Stride is taking place on Saturday, September 13 from 9am to 5pm.

Robert Longmore was a hero fundraiser for Sussex Historic Churches Trust for many years until his death in April. Church members at St Bartholomew's Egdean, where Robert attended, will be open and staffed on Ride + Stride day.

JustGiving makes donating easy

Sussex Historic Churches Trust has a JustGiving page that makes it easy to donate funds and even enables you to set up your own JustGiving page so that your friends and family can donate directly. JustGiving also makes it easy to apply Gift Aid - this is incredibly important as it enables us to claim an extra 25% on all Gift Aided donations.

Click JustGiving to visit our dedicated Sussex Historic Churches Trust page and, if you want to set up your own page, then click the Start Fundraising button. (If you are collecting all the money from your sponsors - directly rather than asking them to donate via JustGiving - just click the Donate Now button)

Ride + Stride is essential so that the Sussex Historic Churches Trustcan continue its work of preserving historic places of worship, of all denominations, throughout Sussex. In the last year, the Trust has awarded nearly £100,000 to help churches carry out essential repairs and restoration. The Trust meets twice a year to approve applications and provide funds – visit our Grants page for more information.

Getting involved

For full information about this year’s Ride + Stride, including route planning guidance and details on how to arrange sponsorship, just visit our Info for Participants page. The area-by-area guide will let you know which churches are open but, if you visit a church and it’s closed, don’t worry (!), it still counts towards your sponsorship total!

Ride + Stride Heroes

There are many heroes on Ride + Stride day and we are always keen to hear how fundraisers have got involved. If you have a great Ride + Stride Heroes story or you’re raising funds in memory of a loved one, do get in touch by emailing [email protected].